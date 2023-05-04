British girl, 6, fighting for life after mother dies in 'head-on crash in Ibiza' that saw car flip over

The little girl is in a critical condition in hospital in Mallorca. Picture: Google Street View/Alamy

By Kit Heren

A British girl is struggling to survive in hospital after a head-on crash in Ibiza that killed her mother, according to reports.

The 42-year-old mother of the girl was killed in the collision on Wednesday afternoon after a head-on crash on the road into the town of Santa Gertrudis in the Spanish Balearic island, local media claimed.

The child's nationality and name have not been revealed, but she has been identified as British locally.

The girl was rushed to Can Misses Hospital in Ibiza in a "critical condition" on Wednesday night, before being taken to Son Espases Hospital in Palma, the capital of the nearby island of Mallorca.

She was transferred because of the seriousness of her injuries.

The mother and daughter were near the town of Santa Gertrudis in Ibiza. Picture: Alamy

It is unclear if the girl and her mother were living in Ibiza or were on holiday.

A Norwegian woman, aged 40, was also hurt in the collision and is in hospital recovering.

According to local media, the British mother was in a Ford Focus with her daughter, when the driver of a Toyota rental car lost control of the vehicle and collided with a crash barrier by the side of the road, before slamming into oncoming traffic.

An Opel Meriva that was driving behind one of the vehicle flipped over as it swerved to get out of the way.

Paramedics rushed to the scene of the crash just after 6.30pm local time on Wednesday, but were unable to save the British woman's life.