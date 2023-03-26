British woman found dead in Spanish apartment with husband arrested at the scene

A British woman has been found dead in a Costa Blanca apartment. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

A British woman has been found dead in an apartment on the Spanish coast, with her husband arrested as he tried to leave the scene.

The 64-year-old woman, who has not been named, was found dead with stab wounds in an apartment in Orihuela, Costa Blanca in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Her husband, 69, who is also British, is under police guard with a knife wound to his stomach.

The apartment was on the Costa Blanca in Spain. Picture: Getty

Spanish police rushed to the scene after a neighbour reported the couple shortly before 4am.

They found the woman's body shortly after arriving before arresting her partner.