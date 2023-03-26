Man, 36, arrested after Alison Hammond 'forced to hand over thousands of pounds in blackmail plot'

26 March 2023, 07:43

A man, 36, has been arrested on suspicion of blackmailing TV presenter Alison Hammond.
A man, 36, has been arrested on suspicion of blackmailing TV presenter Alison Hammond.
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

A man, 36, has been arrested on suspicion of blackmailing TV presenter Alison Hammond, West Midlands police has said.

The force said the man was arrested at an address in Warwickshire, West Midlands, on Saturday evening.

Police said the man remains in custody for questioning.

Ms Hammond, 48, was allegedly forced to hand over thousands of pounds to a former friend in an eight-month blackmail plot.

The blackmailer is believed to have threatened to publish false details about her private life, with Alison left "fearing for her family's safety".

TV host Alison Hammond
TV host Alison Hammond.

Earlier, police confirmed they were looking into the claims, with enquiries "progressing swiftly".

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police told LBC: "We are investigating an allegation of blackmail of a woman in her 40s. We take reports of this kind very seriously and our enquiries are progressing swiftly."

Read More: 'Is someone doing something perverted?': Gwyneth Paltrow says she feared ski collision was a sexual assault

Read More: Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann says she suffered emotional breakdown after fleeing Poland due to death threats

Alison is believed to have handed over large sums of money and a £5,000 BMW car, The Sun reports.

Alison Hammond
Alison Hammond.

Alison rose to fame after appearing on a series of popular TV programmes, including Big Brother and This Morning.

She was also recently announced as the new host of the Great British Bake Off.

