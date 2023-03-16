Alison Hammond to be new Great British Bake Off host after wowing fans in celebrity edition

Alison Hammond is the new Bake Off host. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Alison Hammond is set to be unveiled as the new host of Great British Bake Off, according to reports.

Ms Hammond, 48, will replace departing presenter Matt Lucas when the Channel 4 show resumes filming for the new series in the summer alongside Noel Fielding.

She is due to be unveiled in the next few days, the Mirror reported.

"Alison is a great choice," a source said. "She will bring warmth and humour to the tent in spades. We’re laughing just thinking about it.”

Ms Hammond, 48, made a good impression after appearing on a celebrity version of the Bake Off in 2020 for Stand Up 2 Cancer.

“I do think that good food and good baking comes from the heart - and I’ve got a lot of heart,” she said at the time.

She told judges Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith: “I love chocolate brownies. Any time I go out and about, try a brownie, it never compares to my brownies. I know that sounds really big headed.”

She added: "Oh my god, this is just going so well. Things are just running so smooth for me, this is actually boring TV. I’m literally a natural baker - and a natural eater as well.”

She will be the first non-white presenter or judge in the show's 14-year history. Fans have previously called for a female presenter to come on the show.

Ms Hammond first came to fame on Big Brother in 2002, and is now a roving reporter on This Morning. She hosts every Friday and on regular school holidays with Dermot O’Leary.