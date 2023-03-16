Lanzarote rushes to build bridges with British tourists after president calls for 'better class of holidaymakers' to visit island

16 March 2023, 20:05

Lanzarote's tourist board is scrambling to repair relations with British holidaymakers
Lanzarote's tourist board is scrambling to repair relations with British holidaymakers. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Lanzarote's tourist board has scrambled to repair relations with British holidaymakers after the island's president called for "a better class" of visitors to come to the island.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Tourist Federation of Lanzarote said on Thursday that the island had "very strong ties" with British tourists, who make up the bulk of its visitors, and would continue to be "hospitable" to them.

The tourism trade group asked president María Dolores Corujo to meet with British tourism operators to show that the island remains open to visitors from the UK.

Ms Corujo sparked outrage last week when she told an audience in Berlin that the islands must try to move away from "mass tourism" in favour of "higher quality tourism and holidaymakers who spend more".

She added: "It’s essential to work on the diversification of the sector and the growth of markets like the German market, which adapt to our intentions of aiming at higher-quality tourism [and] move us away from mass tourism."

Maria Dolores Corujo
Maria Dolores Corujo. Picture: Getty

Her striking comments came a month after she said Lanzarote had become "saturated" by an excess of tourists, including Brits.

The tiny Canary Island typically receives around 17 times the number of tourists as its resident population.More than half of the island's visitors come from the UK alone, she said.

The Tourist Federation said on Thursday that all tourists were welcome to Lanzarote "and can enjoy multiple tourist experiences on our island, for all budgets and nationalities."

They added in a statement, translated from Spanish: "We have always had very strong ties with the British market and, thanks to this, relations have been strengthened in such a way that they present a high level of fidelity with the Island.

"Lanzarote is an absolutely hospitable island and will continue to be so for British tourists, for which we emphasise its importance in the tourist and economic sphere of the island."

Brits make up the bulk of tourists in Lanzarote
Brits make up the bulk of tourists in Lanzarote. Picture: Alamy

It comes after the CEO of one of the biggest British airlines, which ferries hundreds of thousands of UK holidaymakers to Lanzarote each year, demanded an explanation for Ms Corujo's comments.

Jet2 boss Steve Heapy warned that her statement could have a "very detrimental effect on British tourists who are choosing Lanzarote for their holidays this year”, and asked Corujo to clarify what “higher quality tourism means.”

Read more: Canary Islands need 'higher quality' German tourists instead of Brits, president of Lanzarote says

Read more: Lanzarote 'fed up' after Spanish island becomes 'saturated' with British tourists and calls for fewer UK holidaymakers

He told trade publication Travel Weekly: "As the largest UK tour operator to Lanzarote, I contacted her for clarification over her inflammatory and quite frankly offensive comments about British tourists."

Mr Heapy also said that he wanted to know :what she means and to what extent she wants to reduce British tourism."

According to Lanzarote Tourism Information, 45 per cent of the island's visitors in 2019 were British, with annual UK visitors growing from 807,000 to 1.4 million since 2010.

The board also found in 2019 that Brits spend €34.94 per day, more than Germans' €27.69 per day.Germans make up around 14 per cent of the island's visitors.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Gregory Hill was accused of stalking

Headteacher accused of stalking 'suffers panic attack after being arrested and has to be lifted unconscious into police van'
Khayri McLean and people paying tribute to the slain teenager

Teen stabbed to death outside school in 'targeted attack' because 'he joined a gang and left'

Joshua Bowles (L) allegedly stabbed a woman because he believed she worked for intelligence agency GCHQ, a court has heard.

Cheltenham stabbing suspect 'targeted woman believing she worked at GCHQ' - court hears

Jeremy Hunt has deleted TikTok

Chancellor deleted TikTok off phone because of questions over app's 'location tracking function'

Financial Markets Bank-Collapse

Banks working on rescue plan for First Republic, reports say

Jeremy Hunt has admitted that the childcare support package announced in the Spring Budget - which won't start until 2024 - couldn't have been implemented any earlier due to shortages of staff and nurseries.

Jeremy Hunt admits £4billion childcare package couldn't start now due to dearth of staff and nurseries

Exclusive
Jeremy Hunt has said he hopes the NHS pay deal paves the way for the end of industrial action among more public sector groups

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt ‘hopes’ for more strike-ending pay deals - as long as they 'don’t risk economy'

The funeral at the church was for Fresia Calderon and her daughter Sara Sanchez

Two more men charged over drive-by shooting outside funeral in central London

China US

China’s Foreign Minister in rare call with Ukraine counterpart

The offer consists of a one-off payment for the current financial year and a 5 per cent deal for next year

Strike action paused as NHS unions and government reach deal on pay

Poland Czech Republic

Poland plans to grant Ukraine’s request for fighter jets

A woman who was harassed at a staff Christmas party has been awarded nearly £19,000 in damages.

Woman awarded £19k in damages after harassment at staff Christmas party

Russia Ukraine War

UN-backed inquiry accuses Russia of war crimes in Ukraine

Greece General Strike

Clashes hit Athens as general strike staged in protest over rail disaster

Paul Mitchell was jailed in 2019 after running onto the pitch and punching Jack Grealish

Football fan jailed for running on pitch and punching Jack Grealish found dead aged 32

French President Emmanuel Macron

Macron shuns parliament to force through French retirement Bill

Latest News

See more Latest News

Polish President Andrzej Duda previously send sending jets to Ukraine would be a "very serious" decision that will be "not easy" to take

Poland to become first NATO member to send jets to Ukraine after Zelenskyy's urgent pleas

Yevgeny Roizman

Russian court detains dissident ex-mayor for 14 days pending trial

The photo for Madeleine appeared different on Google search

'I finally have a family who cares' says woman, 21, claiming to be Madeleine McCann as Google swaps child's photo for her
Senegal Opposition Leader’s Trial

Opposition leader’s court appearance sparks unrest in Senegalese capital

Malawi Climate Cyclone Freddy

Flood risk lingers for southern Africa after Cyclone Freddy kills more than 250

Leila Borrington (L) has been handed a 15-year prison sentence.

Woman who filmed disabled stepson, 3, as he lay dying after 'sustained assault' jailed for 15 years
Lauren Goddard

'Aggressive' woman drove at runners in fury on busy road saying 'those people shouldn’t be jogging'
Russia Opposition

Russian authorities detain dissident ex-mayor Yevgeny Roizman

Russia Rostov Fire

‘One killed’ as Russian security service building catches fire in Rostov

Jeremy Hunt speaking alongside a picture of a gas stove

How are the government helping with energy bills and when does it end?

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien isn't sure who to trust for truthful Budget analysis

'I can't trust the experts!': James O'Brien struggles to find reliable source following Spring Budget
Sam Freedman reveals government's incentivised plan to recruit childcare providers

Former Education Adviser Sam Freedman reveals one-off payment incentive for childcare providers
Nick Ferrari caller fumes at Plymouth tree felling

Appalled Nick Ferrari caller says 'bunch of little Hitlers' at Plymouth Council led the overnight felling of mature trees
There is a glimmer of hope - so much taxation - and so little time

There is a glimmer of hope - so much taxation - and so little time

Shelagh Fogarty

Labour MP Stella Creasy tells Shelagh Fogarty of safety concerns over Chancellor's childcare plan in Spring Budget
JoB Strike and press

'It's out of sight, out of mind': James O’Brien shocked at lacklustre media coverage on strikes
Fundraiser tells Nick Ferrari Allison Johnson owes him £22,000 for money he raised following false claims of Eleanor Williams.

Mother of teen who lied about being raped by Asian gang has not returned £22,000 donated LBC told
'Why can't we hear about the govt being world-beating on childcare?' asks journalist Jonathan Lis

'Why can't we hear about the govt being world-beating on childcare?' asks journalist Jonathan Lis
Shelagh on 'woeful' language used in Migrant talks

Shelagh Fogarty deems rhetoric around Illegal Migration Bill ‘woeful’ and ‘designed to make you terrified’
'Why?!': James O'Brien doesn't understand the lack of coverage on the junior doctors' strikes

James O'Brien doesn't understand the lack of coverage on the junior doctors' strikes

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit