'Is someone doing something perverted?': Gwyneth Paltrow says she feared ski collision was a sexual assault

Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow has insisted she was the "victim" of a ski collision in Utah in 2016, telling the court she initially thought she was being sexually assaulted in the crash.

Ms Paltrow said she initially thought she was being sexually assaulted during the collision, which took place in Deer Valley, after feeling "a body pressing against me" and hearing "a strange grunting noise".

"I was confused at first and I didn't know exactly what was happening," Ms Paltrow said.

"It's a very strange thing to happen on a ski slope. I froze and I would say I got very upset a couple of seconds later.

She added: "[I thought] is this a practical joke? Is someone doing something perverted?... my mind was going very quickly and trying to ascertain what was happening."

The actor said she felt "very upset" about the collision and had shouted: "You skied directly into my f****** back!" at Mr Sanderson, the court heard.

Ms Paltrow was called to the stand on Friday to give evidence in a case brought against her by retired doctor Terry Sanderson, who is suing her for $300,000 (£245,000).

Mr Sanderson, 76, claims he was left with several broken ribs, severe concussion and brain trauma after the actress slammed into his back before speeding off.

Ms Paltrow, 50, is counter-suing for $1 and claims that Mr Sanderson collided with her.

During her appearance in court on Friday, Mr Sanderson's lawyer Ms Van Orman asked Ms Paltrow to reconstruct her version of events.

Ms Paltrow said: "I was skiing and two skis came between my skis, forcing my legs apart.

"And then there was a body pressing against me."

"Was he grinding or thrusting?" Ms Van Orman asked. "What made you think it was a sexual assault?"

Paltrow replied: "It was a quick thought that went through my head. There was a strange grunting noise and a body behind me so I was trying to make sense of what was going on.

"What you have to remember is that when you're a victim of a crash, your psychology is not necessarily thinking about the person who perpetrated it.

"Mr Sanderson hit me and that is categorically the truth."

The trial continues.