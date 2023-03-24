Man boasted he was 'famous' after ski collision with Gwyneth Paltrow, court hears

Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski collision trial entered its third day on Thursday. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Kieran Kelly

The man who is suing Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow after colliding with her on a ski slope boasted about being famous after the collision, a court has heard.

When asked by Ms Paltrow's defence, Terry Sanderson's daughter Polly said she agreed that her father enjoyed "being in the spotlight" before the collision.

The defence argued that Mr Sanderson, who is said to have "deteriorated" after the collision, was articulate enough to send an email to his daughter to say he was famous.

Mr Sanderson is suing the Oscar-nominated actress for allegedly "slamming" into him from behind, leaving him unresponsive before fleeing the scene.

Gwyneth Paltrow is expected to testify on Friday. Picture: Getty

The retired optometrist has showed the "typical hallmarks" of brain trauma after the collision with Ms Paltrow at Deer Valley ski resort in Utah in 2016, a jury was told on Wednesday.

The jury was told that it was "not plausible" that Mr Sanderson's injuries were caused by him crashing into her as he would have protected himself, according to radiologist Dr Wendell Gibby.

"I think it's very unlikely that this would have been caused by Terry running into Gwyneth Paltrow," he said.

"Based on the stated testimony of the defendant, of (witness) Craig Ramon, and the pattern of injuries that are present...what I believe happened was that he was struck from the left side and that forced him into the ground.

"The combined weight of the two individuals slamming into the ground caused the fracture and the head injury.

The retired optometrist has showed the "typical hallmarks" of brain trauma, a jury was told. Picture: Getty

"I don't think it would be plausible that if he were running into her he would have broken the ribs on the side of his chest - he likely would have had his arms extended, he would have protected himself."

But Ms Paltrow's defence argued on Thursday that Mr Sanderson had been suffering from a series of health issues prior to the collision, including hearing loss, insomnia, past prostate cancer and heart issues.

Mr Sanderson’s lawyers said they will call Ms Paltrow to the stand to testify on Friday.

Paltrow’s husband, Brad Falchuk, and her two children 18-year-old Apple and 16-year-old Moses are also likely to testify.

The trial continues.