Two teenagers charged with murder of 16-year-old stabbed to death in Northampton

Rohan Shand. Picture: Northamptonshire Police

By Kieran Kelly

Two teenagers have been charged with murder after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Northampton on Wednesday.

The boys, who are aged 16 and 14 and cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear at Northampton Magistrates Court on Saturday morning.

Rohan Shand who was known as Fred by his family and friends, died following an incident near the Cock Hotel in Harborough Road at about 3.35pm on Wednesday.

Two men, aged 49 and 21 from Northampton - who were arrested in connection with the death, have both been released with no further action.

Northants Police's senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Simon Barnes, previously said: "This is an exceptionally sad and tragic incident in which a young boy with his whole life ahead of him has died.

I want to reassure the public that we are absolutely determined to bring the people involved to justice.

"Arrests were promptly made this evening and enquiries are continuing to move at a fast pace however I would still appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information who has not yet come forward to please do so."

DI Barnes said the incident is believed to be "isolated".

Anyone with information, or anyone with CCTV, doorbell, or dashcam footage of the area at the time is urged to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 23000174855.

Alternatively information can be submitted via an online portal: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk) or by calling Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.