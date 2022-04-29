British Virgin Islands leader charged with importing cocaine after Mexican cartel sting

29 April 2022, 08:46

US DEA agents have arrested Fahie
US DEA agents have arrested Fahie. Picture: Alamy/British Virgin Islands Government

By Will Taylor

The premier of the British Virgin Islands has been arrested for alleged drug smuggling and money laundering in the US.

Andrew Fahie was detained by the Drug Enforcement Agency in Miami after American agents posed as Mexican cartel cocaine traffickers.

Charges filed in the US alleged Mr Fahie agreed a £560,000 deal that would open ports in the British Virgin Islands [BVI] to drug trafficking.

He was actually speaking with an undercover informant and was later detained.

Mr Fahie is the head of government in the BVI, having won the election in 2019.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said: "This afternoon, the Premier of the British Virgin Islands, Andrew Fahie, was arrested in the United States on charges related to drugs trafficking and money laundering.

"I am appalled by these serious allegations.

"I have spoken to the Governor of the BVI and he will be holding an emergency meeting of the Territory's Cabinet later today."

Mr Fahie has been charged in the US
Mr Fahie has been charged in the US. Picture: British Virgin Islands Government

She said John Rankin, the governor of the British Overseas Territory, would set out the next steps, including the publication into corruption on the archipelago.

Mr Fahie was held at an airport after the DEA operation, which saw its agents claim to be members from the notorious Sinaloa cartel in Mexico.

The crime gang was founded by Joaquin Guzman, nicknamed El Chapo, who is serving life in prison in a maximum security jail in Colorado.

Mr Fahie has been charged alongside a senior port official in the BVI, Oleanvine Maynard, and her son Kadeem Maynard.

They are charged with conspiracy to import more than 5kg of cocaine into the US as well as the money laundering allegation.

The DEA said its investigation began in October after an informant met with Mr Fahie while claiming to be part of the cartel. which they said wanted to smuggle cocaine worth tens of millions through the BVI, into Puerto Rico and then on to Miami and New York.

The British Virgin Islands' Premier has been arrested
The British Virgin Islands' Premier has been arrested. Picture: Alamy

The premier is also accused of discussing setting up small drug busts to keep up the appearance that he was tackling the problem.

The BBC said Mr Fahie was quoted saying the British Government had tried to get him out of office and added: "I have plenty of people, and I don't sell them out to the British with their plans... they always want to capture people, but me I see what they are doing and I protect the people."

He and Ms Maynard were arrested as they visited Miami.

Mr Rankin said: "It is my duty as Governor to inform you that this morning the Honourable Premier Fahie was detained in Miami on charges related to conspiracy to import a controlled substance and money laundering.

"As this concerns the arrest of a British citizen, the US Government has informed the UK Government of this arrest, as part of the usual process followed when a British citizen is arrested abroad. The UK Government has subsequently informed me as Governor.

"As this is a live US investigation I have no further information on the arrest nor can I comment any further on it.

"However, what I can confirm is that the arrest was a US operation led by the DEA and is not linked to the Commission of Inquiry report."

