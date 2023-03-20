Body of rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found after he went missing over a year ago

Bryn Hargreaves' body has been found after he went missing over a year ago in America. Picture: Family Handout/Alamy

By Asher McShane

Tributes have been paid after the body of missing rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves was found over a year after he went missing.

Bryn, who was 36 at the time of his disappearance, was reported missing in January 2022 after failing to turn up for work.

His disappearance sparked a major search in West Virginia.

His older brother Gareth has announced the rugby player’s death in a Facebook post.

He wrote: “"RIP Bryn Hargreaves. With incredible sadness I can confirm after 14 months we have finally found Bryn.

"We still do not know the cause of death or what actually happened on 3/1/22. Thanks to all those that have helped in the search.

"We would appreciate a little space and will keep you updated when we have any further information x."

Bryn Hargreaves played in the Super League for Wigan, St Helens and Bradford before moving to the states aged 26 to work in the oil and gas industry.

His family had hired a private investigator, using GoFundMe to raise funds to look into his disappearance over fears he may have been abducted.

His heartbroken mother Maria wrote: "Not something I wanted to be sharing," she wrote. "I'm in bits #heartbroken my beautiful son Bryn i can't think of any words to describe the pain xx."

His brother Gareth said last June: “Bryn had mental health issues and was in severe pain with his back from a car accident in December (2021),"

“He'd also been away from his family at Christmas.”

Wigan Warriors posted online: “Wigan Warriors are saddened to learn of the passing of former player, Bryn Hargreaves.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”