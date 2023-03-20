Body of rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found after he went missing over a year ago

20 March 2023, 08:45

Bryn Hargreaves' body has been found after he went missing over a year ago in America
Bryn Hargreaves' body has been found after he went missing over a year ago in America. Picture: Family Handout/Alamy

By Asher McShane

Tributes have been paid after the body of missing rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves was found over a year after he went missing.

Bryn, who was 36 at the time of his disappearance, was reported missing in January 2022 after failing to turn up for work.

His disappearance sparked a major search in West Virginia.

His older brother Gareth has announced the rugby player’s death in a Facebook post.

He wrote: “"RIP Bryn Hargreaves. With incredible sadness I can confirm after 14 months we have finally found Bryn.

"We still do not know the cause of death or what actually happened on 3/1/22. Thanks to all those that have helped in the search.

Read more: Boris Johnson to accuse MPs probing Partygate scandal of 'moving goalposts' ahead of Parliamentary showdown

Read more: Tory councillor, 81, suspended after saying she does not want ‘pride sex flags along my high street’

"We would appreciate a little space and will keep you updated when we have any further information x."

Bryn Hargreaves played in the Super League for Wigan, St Helens and Bradford before moving to the states aged 26 to work in the oil and gas industry.

His family had hired a private investigator, using GoFundMe to raise funds to look into his disappearance over fears he may have been abducted.

His heartbroken mother Maria wrote:  "Not something I wanted to be sharing," she wrote. "I'm in bits #heartbroken my beautiful son Bryn i can't think of any words to describe the pain xx."

His brother Gareth said last June: “Bryn had mental health issues and was in severe pain with his back from a car accident in December (2021),"

“He'd also been away from his family at Christmas.”

Wigan Warriors posted online: “Wigan Warriors are saddened to learn of the passing of former player, Bryn Hargreaves.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Thail Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha

Thailand’s parliament dissolved ahead of May general election

The shark was found on a beach in Hampshire over the weekend

'Incredibly rare' shark washes up on Hampshire beach before being butchered by 'trophy hunters'

Prince William making his way on to the pitch.

Prince William condemns 'abhorrent' racial abuse aimed at child footballers as young as seven

A self-propelled artillery vehicle on the front line in the Donetsk region

EU seeks deal on artillery shells for Ukraine

Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez reveals she suffered three miscarriages before losing baby last year

Dead fish in Australia's Darling River

Millions of rotting fish to be removed from Outback river

Tory Councillor Angela Kilmartin posted the comment online

Tory councillor, 81, suspended after saying she does not want ‘pride sex flags along my high street’

Charlotte Brown was killed when the boat she and Jack Shepherd were in crashed on the Thames in 2015

'Our criminal justice system is outrageous': Fury as speedboat killer Jack Shepherd set to be freed early

People walk through floodwaters after heavy rainfall in Hadeja, Nigeria, Sept 19, 2022

Nations approve major UN science report on climate change

Home secretary Suella Braverman visited Rwanda over the weekend

Suella Braverman 'encouraged' by talks with European Court of Human Rights as she prepares Rwanda migrant push

Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin

China’s Xi Jinping to meet Vladimir Putin in boost for isolated Russia leader

Bruce Willis' family confirmed his dementia diagnosis in February

Bruce Willis speaks out for the first time since dementia diagnosis as he celebrates 68th birthday

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden

Biden calls Israel’s Netanyahu with judicial plan ‘concern’

Boris Johnson will reportedly accuse the committee investigating Partygate of "moving the goalposts"

Boris Johnson to accuse MPs probing Partygate scandal of 'moving goalposts' ahead of Parliamentary showdown

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

North Korea stages further ballistic missile test launch

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin during their visit to Mariupol in Russian-controlled Donetsk region (Russian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Russia’s Putin makes surprise trip to occupied Mariupol

Latest News

See more Latest News

Milo Djukanovic speaks to journalists after casting his ballot at the polling station in Montenegro’s capital Podgorica

Long-serving Montenegro president to face newcomer in run-off

Israel Palestinians

Israel and Palestinians vow to curb violence as holiday season nears

A detective and a constable have been sacked after they were caught exchanging "racist, discriminatory and offensive" messages.

Detective and constable caught exchanging 'racist, discriminatory and offensive' messages sacked
A murder probe has been launched after a 17-year-old boy was fatally stabbed at a house party in Leeds.

Murder probe launched after teenager fatally stabbed at house party in Leeds

UBS will take over rival Credit Suisse in a government-backed emergency rescue deal aimed at securing financial stability, the Swiss central bank has said.

UBS to take over beleaguered rival Credit Suisse to prevent Swiss banking giant collapsing

Tributes have been paid to TikTok star and mum-of-two Jehane Thomas, who died suddenly after suffering from months of migraines and "bouts of illness".

TikTok star Jehane Thomas dies ‘unexpectedly’ aged 30 as tributes pour in for ‘kindest soul’
Jeremy Clarkson's Diddly Squat farm shop continues to attract queues of punters, but prices for some items are significantly higher than they are for similar products available in supermarkets.

How prices at Jeremy Clarkson's Diddly Squat Farm shop compare with supermarket items

Shazam! Fury Of The Gods premiere

Shazam! Fury Of The Gods proves disappointment on opening weekend in US

Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler honoured for contribution to American humour

Woman votes in Kazakhstan Election

Voters go to the polls in new elections following unrest that shook Kazakhstan

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Boris Johnson and Andrew Castle

Andrew Castle: ‘Boris Johnson is finished. It’s over.’

Iraqi expert

Iraq expert says Iraq would be better off under Saddam Hussein

Sturgeon's iron grasp on the SNP has been released - but pulling the party back together again is near impossible

Sturgeon's iron grasp on the SNP has been released - but pulling the party back together again will be near impossible
Do we value stay-at-home mothers, asks Andrew Castle following Chancellor's childcare reforms

Andrew Castle: 'Women are discriminated against because they have babies - fact'

Student nurses take on 5% pay offer

'The government have played us like a fiddle': a student nurse's take on the five percent pay deal
Former police officer tells James O'Brien of 'toxic culture' in the force

Former police officer tells James O'Brien of 'toxic culture' in the force

Cressida Dick failings ahead of the Casey report

Ex-senior cop says Cressida Dick 'buried her head in the sand' over state of the Met Police
Russian pilot was "stupid" and "inept" says former RAF Officer John Nichols

Russian pilot that hit US drone was 'stupid' and 'inept' says former RAF officer

James O'Brien isn't sure who to trust for truthful Budget analysis

'I can't trust the experts!': James O'Brien struggles to find reliable source following Spring Budget
Sam Freedman reveals government's incentivised plan to recruit childcare providers

Former Education Adviser Sam Freedman reveals one-off payment incentive for childcare providers

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit