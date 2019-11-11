Building collapse in Glasgow after fire hits shop and flats

People have been evacuated from their homes in Glasgow after a fire overnight caused parts of a building to collapse

Pictures from the scene show parts of a building been destroyed after a fire ripped through the Spice Garden greengrocers on Albert Drive in the city.

A spokesperson for Glasgow City Council told LBC News “I can confirm there was a fire at 193 Albert Drive which started before midnight yesterday.

Flats above a shop and two blocks either side were evacuated.

Around 20 people were affected.

The Tramway was opened as emergency accommodation.

However, people chose to make their own arrangements and stayed elsewhere.

The building which is on Albert Drive at the corner of Kenmure Street is partially collapsed.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: "The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were alerted at 11.31pm on Sunday November 10 to reports of a fire within a building.

"Operations Control mobilised nine appliances and two height appliances to Albert Drive in the Pollokshields area.

"Crews are working to contain the fire that has taken hold within commercial premises below flats."

Police have advised Albert Drive has been closed to all traffic between Shields Road and St Andrews Road.

A Police Scotland spokesman added: "Road closures are currently in place in and around Albert Drive in the Pollockshields area of Glasgow, this is due to an ongoing incident being dealt with by Scottish Fire and Rescue and Police Scotland. Road closures are expected to be in place for several hours."

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also took to Twitter to offer her support to residents.

She said: "Dreadful news for affected residents and businesses in Pollokshields - any constituents who need assistance, please e-mail or call my office."