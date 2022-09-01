Cabinet minister accused of sexually assaulting female aide as fresh allegation rocks Parliament

1 September 2022, 23:19 | Updated: 1 September 2022, 23:31

Fresh sexual misconduct allegations have emerged about a Cabinet member.
Fresh sexual misconduct allegations have emerged about a Cabinet member. Picture: Getty

By Sophie Barnett

An unnamed Cabinet minister and a top No10 aide continued to work in Boris Johnson's government despite allegations of sexual misconduct against them, it has been reported.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In fresh allegations that have rocked Parliament, two women have given detailed historical accounts of what they claim happened to them, when one was assaulted and the other groped by political figures.

In both cases, their perpetrators were allegedly promoted to senior roles.

The bombshell allegations were made as part of a Sky News series on Thursday evening, in the wake of the Chris Pincher scandal which ultimately led to the downfall of Boris Johnson's premiership.

One woman claims the man involved - who was an MP at the time and currently serves in the Cabinet - was "feeding her wine" despite her being obviously drunk.

The woman, an ex-parliamentary staff member for the Conservative Party, claims when she requested to go to bed "he didn't leave me alone".

Read more: PM was aware of concerns about Pincher's conduct 'over the years', Downing Street says

“I was sexually assaulted by someone who's now a Cabinet minister, and I was in my early 20s and didn't really know how to deal with it,” she said.

“I was super drunk. He's feeding me more wine and I'm already quite obviously tanked. After a while, I was like, you know, what? Would you mind if I just went to bed? So I went to bed.”

“But obviously he didn't leave me alone. And then I woke up the next morning and I realised what had happened.”

She told the MP who she was working for at the time, who encouraged her to report it to the police.

Following initial discussions she chose not to go any further and did not make a formal complaint to the Conservative Party.

"I was too scared to kick-start that process and risk it spiralling out of control," she said.

Another woman, a former Conservative aide, alleges that she was groped by someone now working in No10 who remained in post after she complained about his appointment.

She said: “I heard that he was going to get a job in Downing Street. I raised it with a number of people.

“Nothing happened. So I then formally complained to the Cabinet Office. I just felt the responsibility to do it again, partly because the office he’s going to be working in is full of women. And I just thought he'd do it again.”

She also alleged that on hearing of the allegation, his boss – a close aide to Boris Johnson - dismissed it, on the grounds that the man was “good looking and had women throwing themselves at him”.

Sky News confirmed these comments with another source who heard them directly.

The broadcaster said it has not published the names of the two men at the centre of the allegations to protect the victims.

In July, Mr Johnson's demise was triggered by how he handled accusations of inappropriate behaviour by former deputy chief whip Mr Pincher.

A Conservative spokesperson told the broadcaster: "We have an established code of conduct and complaints procedure where people can report complaints in confidence. We take any complaint seriously.

"If an allegation of criminal wrongdoing is raised, we would always advise the individual to contact the police."

A Government spokesperson responded to the allegations about a Cabinet minister assaulting a woman.

The spokesperson said: "We take allegations of misconduct extremely seriously and there are robust procedures in place to raise concerns. All ministerial appointments also follow established processes."

On allegations that a No 10 aide groped a different woman, the spokesperson said: "All prospective Government employees are subject to necessary checks and vetting. We do not comment on individuals."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Grammy winner Lebohang Morake (right), who goes by the professional name is 'Lebo M', claimed he did not recall discussing Mandela.

South African Lion King composer 'doesn't remember' discussing Nelson Mandela with Meghan Markle

Lauryn Keating believes her 14-year-old son died attempting an online challenge

'A few likes is not worth your life': Warning from heartbroken mum whose son, 14, died 'attempting online challenge'

Tony Garnett and his new partner Sofiia Karkadym plan to return to Ukraine to help orphan children.

Man who left partner for Ukraine refugee is 'saving orphans but won't see his own kids', ex claims

England experienced extreme heatWildfires broke out and a drought was declared in England following this summer's extreme temperatures. this summer, which led to wildfires breaking out and a drought declared.

England's extreme summer was officially the joint hottest in 138 years

The RMT has announced new rail strikes for later this month

RMT announces fresh strikes for September in bitter dispute over jobs, pay and conditions

Two guns were used in the shooting of 9-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool last week, police have revealed as they released CCTV footage of the suspect in a bid to track him down.

Chilling CCTV footage shows Olivia's killer fleeing scene, as police reveal two guns used in shooting

Ravil Maganov, boss of energy firm Lukoil, has died after falling from a hospital window

Russian energy boss who criticised Putin's invasion of Ukraine dies after falling from sixth floor window

Skinny's Bar, Weston-super-Mare

Police officer cleared of sex assault because panel found it more likely 'he was actually the victim'

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are going toe-to-toe

Liz Truss v Rishi Sunak explained: What are their policies and where do they clash?

An arts festival intended to celebrate Britain leaving the European Union has been branded a "pro-Remain flop" after artists allegedly refused to take part if Brexit was mentioned.

Brexit festival branded 'pro-Remain flop' after staff 'refused to take part if UK's EU exit was mentioned'

dafsafa

'It's unpatriotic and a bad look': PM to ditch British cars for German-made Audis

Bill Turnbull has died aged 66

Classic FM presenter Bill Turnbull dies aged 66

Ryan Giggs' trial ended without a verdict

Gary Neville Twitter post before Ryan Giggs trial referred over potential contempt of court

Liz Truss vowed no new taxes

'No new taxes and no energy rationing' promises Truss in final clash with Sunak

Meghan Markle said her wedding to Prince Harry was compared to Nelson Mandela's release from prison

'I'm baffled!': South African Lion King actor says he could not have told Meghan her wedding was like Mandela's release

Police have appealed for witnesses after a man touched a girl inappropriately in Portsmouth.

Schoolgirl, 11, sexually assaulted on pathway as cops launch urgent appeal to find man

Latest News

See more Latest News

A silhouetted girl uses an iPhone

Member of scuba diving class finds paddleboarder’s lost phone

A leak of heavy fuel oil sits on the surface of the sea by the Tuvalu-registered OS 35 cargo ship that collided with a liquid natural gas carrier in the Bay of Gibraltar

Gibraltar confirms leakage of fuel from stranded cargo ship

Russian President Vladimir Putin pays his last respects near the coffin of former Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev at the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow Russia

Putin pays tribute to Gorbachev but will not attend his funeral

Residents line up for Covid-19 testing in Chengdu

China locks down 21 million in Covid-19 outbreak

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi speaks to the media

UN nuclear agency team arrive at Ukraine power plant

Pakistan Floods

Waterborne diseases spread among flood victims in Pakistan

Finland’s foreign minister Pekka Haavisto

Finland drastically cuts tourist visas for Russians

Vials of Covid-19 vaccine

EU regulator clears tweaked versions of Covid vaccines

The perimeter wall of the Urumqi No 3 Detention Center in Dabancheng in western China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region

UN accuses China of Uighur abuses that ‘may constitute crimes against humanity’

Russia Military Drills

Russia launches war games with China amid tensions with West

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nurse: I was not trained to deal with mass death

Nurse: I was not trained to deal with mass death

Sangita and Andrew

Andrew Marr on why he thinks Liz Truss will be the return of the radical right

Climate deniers

Liz Truss is appealing to Tory 'climate deniers’ with pledge for gas and oil licenses, caller says
'A lot of reasons why people commit crime is economic factors.'

Sangita Myska caller argues increased crime is due to 'economic factors'

James O'Brien caller tied in knots after refusing to accept Shamima Begum was trafficked

James O'Brien caller tied in knots after refusing to accept Shamima Begum was trafficked

James O'Brien brands right-wing media 'woke' stories as 'dangerous'

James O'Brien hits out and brands right-wing media 'woke stories' as 'dangerous'

Aircraft carrier break down 'extremely unfortunate', First Sea Lord tells LBC

Aircraft carrier break down 'extremely unfortunate', First Sea Lord tells LBC

Grant Shapps suggests use of LED bulbs for schools and pubs, amid energy crisis

Grant Shapps suggests use of LED bulbs for schools and pubs, amid energy crisis

Notting Hill resident of 15 years says carnival shouldn't be on ‘people’s streets’

Notting Hill resident of 15 years says carnival shouldn't be on ‘people’s streets’

British hospitality 'freewheeling off a cliff edge' amid Tory inaction on energy crisis, expert warns

British hospitality 'freewheeling off a cliff edge' amid Tory inaction on energy crisis, expert warns

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London