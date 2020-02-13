Live

Cabinet reshuffle LIVE: Boris Johnson to introduce 'generation of talent'

Boris Johnson is understood to have started his cabinet reshuffle. Picture: PA

Boris Johnson is expected to make a number of key changes to his Cabinet later today.

The two women were among the first to be removed from their positions as Housing minister and Business Secretary.

Just minutes before, Julian Smith was sacked from his position as Northern Ireland Secretary.

Last month Northern Ireland's political parties agreed to work together in Stormont again, bringing to an end 3 years of turmoil for the nation.

But Mr Johnson was said to be fuming with Mr Smith, with allies of the Prime Minister claiming he was "blind-sided" by the deal which was "negotiated behind his back".

It promised to spend £2 billion of public money on future commitments and provided further investigations into into the actions of soldiers who served in Northern Ireland during the Troubles.

Later today, the Prime Minister is set to unveil what he calls a "generation of talent" to enact his vision for the future.

It has only been two months since the election, and as long as everything goes smoothly the new team could potentially be in power for the next five years.

The fate of Chancellor Sajid Javid is as yet unknown, following rumours Mr Johnson's senior advisor Dominic Cummings wants him removed.

Keep with us below for all the latest on the reshuffle as it happens.