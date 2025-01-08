Mark Hamill and Eugene Levy among Hollywood stars forced to flee homes as California wildfire rips through LA

8 January 2025, 07:46 | Updated: 8 January 2025, 08:12

Mark Hamill and Eugene Levy are among the Hollywood stars forced to flee their homes
Mark Hamill and Eugene Levy are among the Hollywood stars forced to flee their homes. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Eugene Levy and James Woods are among the Hollywood stars who have been forced to flee their homes due to California wildfires.

A state of emergency was declared on Tuesday evening after the blaze, which was whipped up by extreme winds, swept through the Pacific Palisades - an area of Los Angeles popular among celebrities.

More than 30,000 people in more than 10,000 households have been forced to flee, with firefighters warning that they were running out of water and supplies to tackle the inferno.

The area, which measures around 24 square miles, is popular among celebrities due to its privacy, with Matt Damon, J-Lo, Chris Pratt, and Adam Levine among those who live there.

Actor James Woods was forced to evacuate his home on Tuesday as the blaze grew.

He shared a clip on Instagram of flames lapping at his home in the exclusive area.

"We were blessed to have LA fire and police depts doing their jobs so well. We are safe and out…Cannot speak more highly of the LA fire and LAPD," he said.

Star Wars legend Mark Hamill said he was evacuated from Malibu.

In an Instagram post, he said: "Personal Fire Update: 7pm - Evacuated Malibu so last-minute there small fires on both sides of the road as we approached PCH (Pacific Coast Highway)."

From there, he went to his daughter Chelsea's house in Hollywood with his wife, Marilou, and their dog Trixie.

Meanwhile, Police Academy star Steve Guttenberg joined in efforts to assist fire officials.

The actor was helping move parked cars to make way for fire engines.

"This is not a parking lot," he told local media. "I have friends up there and they can't evacuate... I'm walking up there as far as I can moving cars."

Reality TV star Spencer Pratt and his wife Heidi Montag were seen looking distraught as they lost their home to the fire.

The couple and their two sons were able to evacuate earlier in the day but their home is understood to have been completely destroyed.

Steve Guttenberg joined in efforts to assist fire officials.
Steve Guttenberg joined in efforts to assist fire officials. Picture: Alamy

Actor Eugene Levy was also among residents evacuating his home on Tuesday.

The Schitt's Creek star told the LA Times that he was stuck in traffic as thousands attempt to flee their homes.

"The smoke looked pretty black and intense of Temescal Canyon," he said.

"I couldn't see any flames, but the smoke was very dark."

President Joe Biden has said he is being "frequently briefed" on the wildfires.

"My team and I are in touch with state and local officials, and I have offered any federal assistance that is needed to help suppress the terrible Pacific Palisades fire," he said in a statement.

"Earlier tonight, FEMA approved a Fire Management Assistance Grant to support areas that are impacted and help reimburse the state of California for the immediate firefighting costs. 

"My Administration will do everything it can to support the response.     

"I urge the residents of the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas of Los Angeles to stay vigilant and listen to local officials."

