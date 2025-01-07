Breaking News

California wildfire rips through Los Angeles leaving locals trapped and thousands fleeing for their lives

California wildfire rips through Los Angeles leaving locals trapped and thousands fleeing for their lives. Picture: Alamy / x

By Danielle de Wolfe

A wildfire has ripped through a residential area of Los Angeles popular among celebrities, with thousands fleeing the area following an evacuation order.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The fire ripped through the Pacific Palisades on Tuesday afternoon, covering an area of around 770-acres "and growing".

Fire officials say the blaze is gathering pace at an alarming rate, having initially covered an area akin to only 20-acres just a handful of hours ago.

It comes as gusts reaching 100mph (160km/h) are forecast to sweep through the area in the coming hours.

High winds are currently fanning the flames across an area located between the Santa Monica Mountains and the Pacific Ocean.

The residential area, measuring around 24 square miles, has become popular among celebrities due to its privacy, with Matt Damon, J-Lo, Chris Pratt, and Adam Levine among the local residents.

A swimmer watches as a large dark plume of smoke passes over the beach from a wildfire from Pacific Palisades, in Santa Monica, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel). Picture: Alamy

Locals took to social media to post photos of the blaze - with some footage from West Hollywood showing flames engulfing a nearby hill.

Roads in and out of the area were gridlocked as local residents attempted to escape the blaze as smoke engulfed the skies over the Hollywood Hills.

Photos emerging from LA show planes dropping fire retardant into the mountains in a bid to halt the flames.

Other images show smoke rising over California's iconic Santa Monica pier, with locals in the water against the bellowing smoke engulfing the hills.

Winds began gaining strength across Southern California on Tuesday, as forecasters warned of "life-threatening, destructive" gusts that could last for days, toppling trees, creating dangerous surf and bringing extreme fire risk to areas that have not seen substantial rain for months.

The US National Weather Service said what could be the strongest Santa Ana windstorm for more than a decade would begin in the afternoon across Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Winds are expected to peak in the early hours of Wednesday, when gusts could reach 80mph (129kph). Isolated gusts could top 100mph (160kph) in mountains and foothills.

This is a breaking story and is being updated.