Schoolboy, 14, stabbed to death on bus in southeast London as police launch manhunt

7 January 2025, 16:33 | Updated: 7 January 2025, 17:19

A schoolboy has been stabbed to death in southeast London
A schoolboy has been stabbed to death in southeast London. Picture: @KraftyP

By Henry Moore

A teenage boy has been killed after being stabbed on a bus in South East London.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 14-year-old boy was fatally stabbed on the 472 bus in Woolwich, South East London.

Police have launched an investigation but no arrests have been made at this time

A Metropolitan Police statement read: “An investigation has been launched after the fatal stabbing of a teenage boy on a bus this afternoon.

“Police were called at 14:28hrs on Tuesday, 7 January to reports of a stabbing on a bus in Woolwich, SE18.

“The incident occurred on a Route 472 bus on Woolwich Church Road near the junction with the A205 South Circular Road.

“Officers attended, along with London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance.

“Paramedics treated a 14-year-old boy at the scene who had received stab wound injuries, but he very sadly died shortly after medics arrived.

“Police cordons and road closures remain in place whilst emergency services carry out enquiries. No arrests have been made at this early stage.

“If anyone witnessed the incident or has any information which may help, they are urged to call police on 101 with ref 3795/07JAN25 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

This is a breaking story, more follows…

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Donald Trump

Trump tries again to get Friday’s hush money sentencing called off

COLOMBIA-DRUG-MARKETS

Ketamine could be reclassified as class A drug after illegal use surges to record levels

The two men vanished while hiking in Northern Italy.

Desperate search launched after two Brits vanish hiking in Italy's Dolomite mountains

Bangladesh’s former prime minister Khaleda Zia surrounded by people

Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia to undergo medical treatment in London

A JetBlue Airways Airbus A320-232 takes off from the Tampa International Airport in Tampa, Florida

Two bodies found in landing gear of JetBlue plane at US airport

Donald Trump Jr, centre, in Nuuk, Greenland

Donald Trump Jr lands in Greenland after father said US should own territory

French President Emmanuel Macron and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)

France marks 10 years since deadly Charlie Hebdo attacks

Herbert Kickl speaking to media

Far-right leader pledges to ‘govern Austria honestly’

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

US says Sudan rebel force has committed genocide and sanctions group’s leaders

Sebastian Zapeta, right, and a lawyer in court in New York

Man pleads not guilty to burning woman to death on New York City subway train

Exclusive
Wes Streeting speaks to LBC

'We are taking people in ambulances to A&Es to die' heartbroken Wes Streeting tells LBC as he pledges to 'save the NHS'

Former far-right National Front party leader Jean-Marie Le Pen clenches his fist at the statue of Joan of Arc in Pari

French far-right leader Jean-Marie Le Pen dies at 96

Migrants walking to enter Greece from Turkey

European court rules against Greece over migrant’s illegal deportation

Police have launched an urgent hunt for the suspect.

Urgent manhunt launched after man attempts to kidnap two children on busy London street

A Qatar Airways plane, a first international commercial flight since the fall of former Syrian president Bashar Assad, lands at Damascus international airport arriving from Qatar

First commercial flight since fall of Assad lands in Syria’s capital

China Nepal Earthquake

Earthquake kills at least 126 people in western China near Mount Everest

Latest News

See more Latest News

Wes Streeting is "distressed and ashamed" after a number of hospitals have declared critical incidents

Health Secretary 'distressed and ashamed’ for patients as six hospitals declare critical incidents amid winter flu virus
Four people were rushed to hospital following the incident.

Four rushed to hospital as 27 people exposed to toxic chemical at spa

Wes Streeting takes listeners' calls

Health Secretary Wes Streeting takes LBC listener calls as NHS hospitals declare crisis amid flu spike - follow live
The Tan Hill Inn is located in the rural North Yorkshire Dales

'Bit of an adventure': 23 guests snowed in at highest pub in Britain - after amber warning brings flurry of snow and ice
Meta is ditching its fact-checking service

Meta ditches fact-checking on Facebook and Instagram in favour of X-style 'community notes'
Insp Charles Ehikioya is accused of sending racist and sexist messages in a WhatsApp group

Head of Met's Black Police Association accused of sending 'clearly racist' WhatsApps mocking origins of Covid
President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at Mar-a-Lago

Trump’s Ukraine envoy has postponed planned trip to Kyiv, says top diplomat

x

Exact date snow to hit as Arctic blast sweeps London and Southern England - as traffic and travel disruption expected
Frank Gervasi rescued his friend Emmarae

Hero father rescues daughter, 14, from month-long 'sex-trafficking' hell in Taken-style plot, as 65-year-old arrested
Hive Cafe Vandalism Attack

‘Police are Failing Us’: Charity cafe suffers £75k damage following three Christmas attacks

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew reported to police for 'using fake name', as fresh royal row erupts

Meghan Markle and her father are estranged.

Meghan's father Thomas Markle opens up about relationship with the Duchess of Sussex

Inside source claims George is set to attend Marlborough College.

Prince George 'set to attend' the same £59,000-per-year school as Princess Kate

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News