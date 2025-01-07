Schoolboy, 14, stabbed to death on bus in southeast London as police launch manhunt

A schoolboy has been stabbed to death in southeast London. Picture: @KraftyP

By Henry Moore

A teenage boy has been killed after being stabbed on a bus in South East London.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 14-year-old boy was fatally stabbed on the 472 bus in Woolwich, South East London.

Police have launched an investigation but no arrests have been made at this time

A Metropolitan Police statement read: “An investigation has been launched after the fatal stabbing of a teenage boy on a bus this afternoon.

“Police were called at 14:28hrs on Tuesday, 7 January to reports of a stabbing on a bus in Woolwich, SE18.

Something serious has happened in Woolwich church street, I hope I’m wrong but it looks like body bags… pic.twitter.com/0oeuPtvRcV — Kraft (@KraftyP) January 7, 2025

“The incident occurred on a Route 472 bus on Woolwich Church Road near the junction with the A205 South Circular Road.

“Officers attended, along with London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance.

“Paramedics treated a 14-year-old boy at the scene who had received stab wound injuries, but he very sadly died shortly after medics arrived.

“Police cordons and road closures remain in place whilst emergency services carry out enquiries. No arrests have been made at this early stage.

“If anyone witnessed the incident or has any information which may help, they are urged to call police on 101 with ref 3795/07JAN25 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

This is a breaking story, more follows…