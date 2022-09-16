Tom Swarbrick 4pm - 6pm
Queen Consort Camilla 'in pain' with broken toe but still carrying out royal duties
16 September 2022, 15:16 | Updated: 16 September 2022, 15:18
Camilla has reportedly been carrying out her duties as the new Queen consort despite having a broken toe.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
She suffered the injury prior to the Queen’s death and has been in ‘quite a lot of pain’, but is just 'getting on with the job' according to The Daily Telegraph.
"It is unfortunate timing to say the least but she’s been an absolute trouper," the source reportedly said.
A spokesman for the King said: ‘We won’t comment on medical conditions.’
The Queen Consort's duties this week have involved being on her feet for long periods.
The day after the Queen died, Camilla walked with her husband outside Buckingham Palace as the King met crowds of mourners shortly before recording his first address to the nation.
Read more: Charles returns to Wales as King: Royals arrive on final stop of UK tour
Read more: 'Common sense has prevailed': Harry and Andrew win battle to wear military uniforms for Westminster Hall vigils
The following day, the couple were standing up during the Accession Council in London, where Charles was declared king, which lasted for an hour.
Throughout events following the Queen's death, Camilla has not been seen to wear any special shoes or crutches, which some podiatrists recommend wearing to help treat a broken toe.
The NHS says that signs of a broken toe are that it is ‘red or bruised, painful and swollen, and difficult to walk on’, and that broken toes can often be treated at home.
It says that people should wear wide comfortable shoes with a low heal and rest the foot as much as possible.
The revelation comes as the royal couple have been visiting Wales, completing Charles's tour of the four nations of the United Kingdom following the death of the Queen.