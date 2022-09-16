Queen Consort Camilla 'in pain' with broken toe but still carrying out royal duties

The Queen Consort reportedly sustained a 'broken toe' before the Queen's death, but has carried on performing royal duties alongside the King. Picture: Getty

By Cameron Kerr

Camilla has reportedly been carrying out her duties as the new Queen consort despite having a broken toe.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

She suffered the injury prior to the Queen’s death and has been in ‘quite a lot of pain’, but is just 'getting on with the job' according to The Daily Telegraph.

"It is unfortunate timing to say the least but she’s been an absolute trouper," the source reportedly said.

A spokesman for the King said: ‘We won’t comment on medical conditions.’

The King and Queen Consort have been conducting a tour of the four nations of the United Kingdom, following the Queen's death. Picture: Getty

The Queen Consort's duties this week have involved being on her feet for long periods.

The day after the Queen died, Camilla walked with her husband outside Buckingham Palace as the King met crowds of mourners shortly before recording his first address to the nation.

Read more: Charles returns to Wales as King: Royals arrive on final stop of UK tour

Read more: 'Common sense has prevailed': Harry and Andrew win battle to wear military uniforms for Westminster Hall vigils

The following day, the couple were standing up during the Accession Council in London, where Charles was declared king, which lasted for an hour.

Throughout events following the Queen's death, Camilla has not been seen to wear any special shoes or crutches, which some podiatrists recommend wearing to help treat a broken toe.

The Queen Consort has had to stand for prolonged periods of time, but has not been seen wearing any special shoe or crutches. Picture: Getty

The NHS says that signs of a broken toe are that it is ‘red or bruised, painful and swollen, and difficult to walk on’, and that broken toes can often be treated at home.

It says that people should wear wide comfortable shoes with a low heal and rest the foot as much as possible.

The revelation comes as the royal couple have been visiting Wales, completing Charles's tour of the four nations of the United Kingdom following the death of the Queen.