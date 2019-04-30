Police Make Arrest Following Discovery Of Two Female Bodies In Canning Town Flat

A police officer guards the address in Canning Town. Picture: PA

A murder investigation has been launched following the discovery of two bodies "in a freezer" at a flat in Canning Town.

Police have arrested 50-year-old man on suspicion of murder following the discovery of two bodies at an address in Canning Town.

He remains in custody at an east London police station. Enquiries are ongoing to identify the bodies and trace and speak to their next of kin.

Local officers called in detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command to lead the investigation, following the discovery.

Officers made the discovery when responding to a concern to welfare call at the address in Vandome Close, E16.

The bodies of the two women, who have not been identified by police, were found inside a freezer, the Mail Online reported.

No arrests have been made and forensic experts are trying to establish the identities and ages of the two people killed.

A police source told the Daily Mail: "The bodies were found in the freezer inside the flat apparently.

"There were two victims. One of them is understood to have been on the Missing Persons list for quite some time."

One resident of the block, who did not want to be named, said he had only just found out about two bodies being found.

"I'm astonished, it's a little community," he said.

"We're all tight-knit around here, everybody knows everybody."

Detective Chief Superintendent Richard Tucker said: “The launch of any murder investigation is naturally of concern to the local community and we have borough officers in the area supporting colleagues from the Homicide and Major Crime Command as they investigate the full circumstances.

“A crime scene is in place and we would encourage anyone with information about what may have happened at this premises to contact police on 101, quoting CAD 4303/26APR.”