Organiser of fundraiser for carer whose car was torched during violent rioting 'overwhelmed' as donations hit £50,000

Brendan Nwabichie said he was "traumatised" after making the discovery after a 12-hour shift at a care home. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Flaminia Luck

A fundraiser for a carer whose car was torched during violent rioting in Middlesbrough has raised over £55,000 - leaving organisers "completely overwhelmed".

Brendan Nwabichie had returned from a 12-hour shift at a care home when he discovered the remains of his burnt out car.

The Nigerian, who is currently a Teesside University student, told BBC News he "went to the bathroom and cried".

He had saved up for the past 12 months to afford the vehicle, according to the fundraising page's organiser Clare.

Now the page's fundraising target has exceeded expectations - extra donations are to be given to the local church, mosque and community hubs in the area.

She added the amount raised in such a short space of time proves "good people in this community far outweigh the bad".

Disorder has now lasted for a week, with unrest witnessed across England and in parts of Northern Ireland.

There have so far been more than 420 arrests.

The riots were sparked after three girls were killed in a knife attack in Southport last week.

The car was completely burnt out. Picture: GoFundMe

The initial fundraising page said: "Clare’s Care Ltd are trying to raise money for one of their employees who’s car was burnt out during the riots in Middlesbrough on Sunday 4th August 2024

"Brendan was at work doing a 12 hour shift at a care home in Middlesbrough when he returned home to see his car like this. Brendan has saved up for the past 12 months for his car.

"Brendan has worked so hard for this to be taken away overnight by “peaceful protests”.

So far, the fundraiser has raised more than £55,000. Picture: GoFundMe

"As well as our other staff that made the brave decision to walk to work last night as no taxi’s were running to make sure all of the elderly people in our care homes were still looked after.

"Their efforts are commendable, let’s join together and try get Brendan and new car!

"Any donation would be really helpful. Any additional money we are lucky enough to raise we intend to give to our employees that have been affected by having to cancel their shifts at work because they were unable to leave the house.

"We are overwhelmed by your generosity that we have decided to donate any remaining monies to the church’s and mosques that arranged the clean up within Middlesbrough as well as anyone else that was a victim of the riots!!

The car was also overturned by rioters. Picture: Alamy

'Completely overwhelmed'

"We are completely overwhelmed with the support we have received from the community as well as media coverage!

"We have decided since we have raised a lot more than expected to donate some money towards the church’s and community hubs that arrange the Middlesbrough “clean up” the day following the riots.

"Of course we are super excited to get Brendan a band new car! We have been looking for the perfect one and he is so excited.

"Once Brendan has decided on a car we will be sure to post you all an update of his new wheels !!

"In the meantime we want to Thankyou all again for your generosity and we continue to stay in contact with others effected by the riots to ensure your contributions can help as many people as possible proving that the good people in this community far outweigh the bad!

"Which is exactly what Clare’s care stands for, we will always support our colleagues as they are our family."

Elsewhere, in Liverpool over £130,000 was raised to support the rebuilding of a library which was also torched.

Spellow Lane Library Hub experienced significant fire damage to its ground floor due to the criminal rampage which took place on Saturday.

Merseyside Police reported approximately 300 individuals participated in the unrest on County Road, Walton, during which community facilities such as the library were torched.

According to police, when firefighters arrived at the scene, rioters tried to prevent them from accessing the premises.

They also hurled a missile at the fire engine, shattering the rear window of the cab.

The fundraising page set a target of £500 but has gone on to raise much more than expected in just two days.