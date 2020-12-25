Cat rescued after getting stuck in chimney on Christmas Eve

The black and white cat was found stuck in a family's chimney on the night before Christmas. Picture: RSPCA

By Nick Hardinges

A clumsy cat has been rescued by the RSPCA after getting stuck up a chimney on Christmas Eve.

The fumbling feline narrowly avoided a cat-astrophe on Thursday at a family's home in Southsea, Portsmouth.

And much like Santa Claus, the plucky pussycat - or Santa Claws as he is now affectionately known - found himself stuck up the chimney, blocking the path down for Father Christmas.

The RSPCA was called when the concerned family noticed their own cat acting strangely around the fireplace.

After they heard meowing coming from inside the chimney, they quickly realised another cat was stuck in there.

An inspector for the animal charity, Emily Stodart, arrived soon after to safely free the black and white cat once the fireplace had been removed.

The clumsy cat was feline fine after being rescued, despite his fall. Picture: RSPCA

Ms Stodart said: “The cat was frightened and was a little grumpy but thankfully he wasn’t left injured - although he did manage to leave sooty paw prints all over the family’s light-coloured furniture.

“It must have been quite a fall for him and thankfully the family realised there was a cat there so we could rescue him.

"Cats do sometimes find themselves in predicaments like this - perhaps he was on a mission to help Father Christmas!”

The inspector checked the cat over and found that he was in good health.

She said: “He looked like a well looked after cat so his family were probably worried where he was.

"I released him back in the area with a paper collar with details of the incident so his owners know about his little festive adventure.”