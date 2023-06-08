Horrifying CCTV shows moment police officer Matt Ratana shot in custody cell by handcuffed man hiding gun behind back

8 June 2023, 19:21 | Updated: 8 June 2023, 21:01

CCTV of Matt Ratana released

By Jenny Medlicott

This is the moment a police officer was shot by a handcuffed man who had earlier been arrested, as he suddenly uncovered a hidden gun and shot at the officer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Matt Ratana, 54, died after he was shot at by Louis De Zoysa, 25, in a custody block in Croydon on September 25, 2020.

De Zoysa is on trial for the murder of the custody sergeant, accused of deliberately shooting the firearm in the direction of the officer's chest.

De Zoysa, who appeared in the dock for the third day in a row on Thursday in a wheelchair and with his right arm in a sling, denies murder and his defence lawyer claimed he did not mean to harm Sgt Ratana.

The jury was shown footage of the moment when Sgt Ratana was fatally shot in the trial on Thursday.

The CCTV footage shows Mr De Zoysa seated on the custody bench, with his hands handcuffed behind his back, as Sgt Ratana entered the room and introduced himself.

He told the defendant: "You’ve been arrested on suspicion of possession of bullets, ammunition and possession with intent to supply class B.”

He went on: “Your detention’s not been authorised yet, but I can authorise a search of you under Section 54 of PACE.”

The defendant was then instructed to stand up for the search, at which point Mr De Zoysa got up from his seat before he suddenly uncovered a concealed gun from behind his jacket and shot Matt Ratana.

Two separate police officers were stood either side of the defendant before tackling him to the ground as they shouted at him to surrender the gun.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

De Zoysa was restrained by two police officers after he fired the gun.
De Zoysa was restrained by two police officers after he fired the gun. Picture: Alamy
A special memorial service was held for Matt Ratana after his death.
A special memorial service was held for Matt Ratana after his death. Picture: PA

Mr De Zoysa continued to conceal the gun and fired it three more times before dropping it.

The second shot was fired during the police’s struggle with the defendant, which hit Sergeant Ratana in the leg – but this was not believed to be the fatal shot.

A third shot was fired in the direction of the wall, and finally a muffled fourth shot, which hit Mr De Zoysa himself.

He was then tasered by a police officer and the gun was kicked away from the defendant and recovered by the officers.

The defendant, who suffered brain damage after the incident from being hit in the back of the neck by a bullet, is on trial at Northampton Crown Court and he has denied murder.

Prosecutor Duncan Penny KC told the court: "Louis De Zoysa was holding the gun in his right hand. He fired the gun directly at the chest of Sgt Ratana."

Mr Penny accused the 25-year-old of making bullets for the antique revolver, concealing the gun in a holster, and getting hold of bullets for it after he had already been arrested and searched.

Read more: Moment armed French police surround and capture knifeman after rampage leaves British girl, 3, and children injured

Read more: Lucy Letby said she was 'back with a bang' as she came back from holiday and 'killed two triplets', prosecutors claim

Sergeant Ratana was fatally shot at by defendant Mr De Zoysa.
Sergeant Ratana was fatally shot at by defendant Mr De Zoysa. Picture: Alamy
The memorial service was held in November 2021.
The memorial service was held in November 2021. Picture: Getty

The 25-year-old had been stopped by police earlier that evening on suspicion of carrying equipment to facilitate a burglary.

He was spotted carrying a duffel bag by an officer, who was wearing body cam at the time, in the middle of the night and informed him he was going to be detained.

In the lead-up to his arrest, Mr De Zoysa repeatedly tried to reach into his pockets, against instructions, as he asked the officer “can I show you my ID?”

Within minutes of being stopped the defendant told the officer he was going to “confess” and revealed he was carrying “non-medical cannabis” in his bag.

He was then searched by the officer, who asked if he had anything on him that had the potential to hurt anybody, to which he replied “no”, but they later then uncovered what they believed to be bullets.

The gun used to shoot Sgt Ratana was not found in the search and Mr De Zoysa was then placed in a van to transport him to the custody block.

During this earlier footage the male officer who facilitated the search said to his colleague: "I don't trust him at all - he's lied to us non-stop."

Court sketch of De Zoysa.
Court sketch of De Zoysa. Picture: Alamy

Sergeant Ratana suffered a fatal wound to his heart and left lung, as Mr Penny told the court the first shot was fired at 2.09am.

The defendant, who was 23 at the time and living in a flat at a farm in Banstead, Surrey, bought the gun online in June 2020, which was legal to purchase because of its antique status.

While the bullets are no longer available to purchase, Mr Penny alleges he "bought the parts to make the bullets" and made ammunition at the farm.

The defendant attended court in a wheelchair and with his right arm in a sling.

Defending, Imran Khan KC told the jury that his client was suffering an autistic meltdown at the time of the shooting and "did not mean to or want to kill Sergeant Ratana, or to cause him really serious harm".

The trial continues.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

File photo of police in Salford

Teenager on e-bike dies in smash with 'parked ambulance' after being pursued by police

The schoolgirl appears to be knocked out in the brawl

Schoolgirl 'knocked out' in mass brawl near Essex secondary school as police investigate 'hate crime'

The victim was called Vladimir Popov

Shark kills and eats man in full view of beach at tourist resort, as victim cries out 'dad' to his helpless father watching on
Piers Morgan would 'inject' information into articles

Piers Morgan 'injected' information into royal articles, Prince Harry phone hacking trial hears

The house has been condemned

Condemned house that's too dangerous to view after it collapsed inside goes on auction for £14,000

Argentinian street artist Maximiliano Bagnasco takes a photo of a mural portraying Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi, that he painted, in Tirana, Albania

‘It’s Messi’s moment’: Mural of footballer covers student dormitory in Tirana

A person cycles past the skyline in Philadelphia shrouded in haze

Smoky haze blanketing US and Canada could last into weekend

Houses are seen underwater in the flooded village of Dnipryany, in Russian-occupied Ukraine after the collapse of Kakhovka dam

Russia shells city inundated by dam collapse after Zelensky visit, says Ukraine

The heat health warning has been upgraded to amber

UK's first heat-related health alert upgraded to amber, with temperatures expected to hit 30C on the weekend

Boris Johnson is facing a battle for his future as a politician

Boris Johnson given 'warning letter' as former PM handed findings over whether he misled Parliament over Partygate

Matt Hancock (l) tells court he was 'extremely intimidated' by anti-vaxxer Geza Tarjanyi (r)

Matt Hancock feared 'being pushed down escalator' during confrontation with anti-vaxxer

Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of the award-winning Broadway musical Hamilton, receives a standing ovation at the ending of the play’s premiere held at the Santurce Fine Arts Centre in San Juan, Puerto R

Lin-Manuel Miranda launches initiative to improve diversity on Broadway

The moment police surround and capture the knife attacker

Moment armed French police surround and capture knifeman after rampage leaves British girl, 3, and children injured

British Airways plane in the sky alongside a picture of a packed airport lounge

Heathrow airport security strikes: Dates, terminals and how they will affect your summer holiday

Sylvie Bates (left) and Martha Swift, (right) both 16, were on foot when they were hit by a Vauxhall Vivaro on May 29

Pictured: 'Beautiful and loving' teenage friends, both 16, who died after being hit by a van on country lane

Kate and William to replace items stolen in a raid on Welsh foodbank

William and Kate's heartfelt gesture to replace all the stock stolen in a raid on a food bank

Latest News

See more Latest News

A man runs in front of the sun rising over the lower Manhattan skyline on Thursday

Smoke from Canadian wildfires forecast to reach Norway

Martin Duffy died penniless and alone

Primal Scream's Martin Duffy died penniless and abandoned by bandmates, son claims

This weekend is supposed to be the hottest of the year so far

Thunderstorms to lash parts of England and Wales on ‘warmest weekend of the year’

Oleshky in Ukraine after flooding

Russia shells Ukrainian city inundated by dam collapse as Zelensky visits area

Lucy Letby said she was 'back with a bang' before the death of two of three triplets

Lucy Letby said she was 'back with a bang' as she came back from holiday and 'killed two triplets', prosecutors claim
Budweiser beer bottles

Budweiser renews Fifa deal to 2026 despite World Cup stadium beer ban in Qatar

The attacker was shot and detained by police

British girl, three, among children injured in France knife rampage as police shoot and arrest Syrian attacker
Roger Waters' controversial show went ahead at the O2 Arena in London on Wednesday night

Holocaust survivor's daughter speaks out after being 'manhandled' from Roger Waters' O2 arena gig
Mr Sunak has denied breaking a promise to sign a US trade deal

Rishi Sunak blames pandemic and Ukraine war for not striking US trade deal

People looking for a train alongside a picture of a Greater Anglia train

When are the train and tube strikes in June? Dates and services affected

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry has claimed that Chelsy Davy's car had a tracker on it

Prince Harry 'found tracking device on Chelsy Davy's car', hacking trial hears

The author has asked for help to get a copy of the book in every UK state secondary school library

Harry and Meghan donate £10,000 to get diversity book into every UK state secondary school

Prince Harry is giving evidence for a second day

'I launched hacking claim to stop abuse of Meghan,' Prince Harry tells High Court

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh and Caller on Knife attack

Shelagh Fogarty caller fears ‘evil’ knife attack in Annecy could be replicated in the UK

James O'Brien

James O’Brien’s plan to highlight climate crisis through right-wing media

Labour could win a landslide 140-seat majority: Expert breaks down latest poll

Labour could win a landslide 140-seat majority: Expert breaks down latest poll

Tom Swarbrick brands school selection based on religion as 'ridiculous'.

'This is nonsense': Tom Swarbrick criticises faith selective schools

Jake Berry said the Liz Truss experiment failure 'doesn't mean you shouldn't do it again'.

‘It wasn't done well, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try again’: Ex-Tory chairman hints Trussonomics could return
Andrew Marr has spoken about the latest polling figures

The Conservatives are getting jumpy as a poll shows Labour on course for 'ginormous' majority, says Andrew Marr
After the Nova Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine was destroyed on Tuesday, the region has flooded with this caller saying Ukrainians are 'frustrated' at allegations that they may have played a part in the destruction.

Ukrainians 'frustrated' at allegations they're responsible for dam explosion, according to aid worker
Baroness Jenny Jones to hold fatal motion to prevent govt overruling Lords vote

'It's a mess': Baroness Jenny Jones to hold fatal motion blocking govt overruling House of Lords vote
Carol Vorderman

'Little Rishi who can't stand up to people': Carol Vorderman reports lack of support for the PM in recent polling
'I'm feeling better within myself': Nurse loses five kilos in four weeks after weight loss jab

'I'm feeling better within myself': Nurse loses five kilos in four weeks after weight loss jab

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit