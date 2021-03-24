Police probe violent £20,000 raid by gang disguised as police

CCTV of three men who posed as police officers and stole £20,000 during a "violent burglary" in south London has been released. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Ewan Quayle

Police are hunting three men who posed as police officers and stole £20,000 during a "violent burglary" in south London.

Officers are still looking for the men, who made off with the large sum of cash and a high-powered air rifle after the incident in October 2020.

The trio approached residents at a property in Featherbed Lane, Croydon, while wearing black baseball caps with 'police' on them, utility belts, and holding handcuffs.

They produced fake warrant cards and claimed they were investigating tax evasion and money laundering.

After being challenged, the men forced their way into the building, pushed one resident to the ground and tied them up, before starting a hunt for expensive goods.

One of the suspects is described as being over six foot with a heavily build. Picture: PA Images

The group threatened to "tear the place apart" if the resident refused to tell them where valuable items were being kept safe.

After gathering the cash and air rifle, the three men made off in a silver Vauxhall Insignia displaying false number plates.

One suspect is described as a light-skinned black man, around 40 years old, of average height and build with dark eyes, black stubble and a south London accent.

The two other men are both described as tall white men, aged between 40 and 45, with heavy builds.

The Metropolitan Police have asked anyone with information that could help identify the men in the pictures to call 101 quoting crime reference 3832626/20.