Police probe violent £20,000 raid by gang disguised as police

24 March 2021, 10:49

CCTV of three men who posed as police officers and stole £20,000 during a "violent burglary" in south London has been released
CCTV of three men who posed as police officers and stole £20,000 during a "violent burglary" in south London has been released. Picture: Metropolitan Police
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

Police are hunting three men who posed as police officers and stole £20,000 during a "violent burglary" in south London.

Officers are still looking for the men, who made off with the large sum of cash and a high-powered air rifle after the incident in October 2020.

The trio approached residents at a property in Featherbed Lane, Croydon, while wearing black baseball caps with 'police' on them, utility belts, and holding handcuffs.

They produced fake warrant cards and claimed they were investigating tax evasion and money laundering.

After being challenged, the men forced their way into the building, pushed one resident to the ground and tied them up, before starting a hunt for expensive goods.

One of the suspects is described as being over six foot with a heavily build
One of the suspects is described as being over six foot with a heavily build. Picture: PA Images

The group threatened to "tear the place apart" if the resident refused to tell them where valuable items were being kept safe.

After gathering the cash and air rifle, the three men made off in a silver Vauxhall Insignia displaying false number plates.

One suspect is described as a light-skinned black man, around 40 years old, of average height and build with dark eyes, black stubble and a south London accent.

The two other men are both described as tall white men, aged between 40 and 45, with heavy builds.

The Metropolitan Police have asked anyone with information that could help identify the men in the pictures to call 101 quoting crime reference 3832626/20.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Myanmar prisoner release

Myanmar junta frees hundreds of people held after anti-coup protests
Egypt Suez Canal

Suez Canal blocked after large cargo ship turns sideways

Zara Tindall had to give birth on the bathroom floor, her husband Mike has revealed.

Mike Tindall reveals wife Zara gave birth to a baby boy on bathroom floor
PRiti PAtel

Priti Patel promises changes to make migrant deportations 'swift and efficient'
Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Dubai’s deputy ruler Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum dies aged 75
Priti Patel speaks to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Priti Patel: Half of disputed cases over migrants' ages were 'adults presenting as children'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Prime Minister's Questions allows MPs a chance to question the Prime Minister

What time is Prime Minister's Questions and which MPs will ask Boris Johnson a question?
The coronavirus vaccine developments haven't mentioned pregnancy safety as of yet

Covid vaccine and pregnancy: Can you have the coronavirus vaccine when pregnant?
The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari challenges Priti Patel over comments made by the PM

Nick Ferrari challenges Priti Patel over PM's 'capitalism and greed' comments
Nick Ferrari was speaking with Tory MP Steve Baker

Tory MP Steve Baker: PM should 'look at data' and bring forward route out of lockdown
'We haven't been allowed to grieve': Caller opens up about losing her mother

'We haven't been allowed to grieve': Caller opens up about losing her mother
James O'Brien talks to Danny Wallace about what would happen if our screens went blank

Danny Wallace tells James O'Brien about his book that "talks to kids about lockdown"
The former Met Commissioner was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Policing Covid: 'Officers have largely done pretty good job in unusual circumstances'
Nick Ferrari said the call put things into perspective

Heartbreaking call from listener who lost her son to Covid

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London