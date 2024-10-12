Celine Dion accused of 'faking' Olympics performance with 'pre-recorded track' as fans rally around star

A row has broken out over whether Celine Dion's Olympic opening ceremony performance was pre-recorded or not. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Celine Dion touched millions with her 'live' performance at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony in July - but is now being accused of instead using a pre-recorded version of her song.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The singer performed Hymne à L'amour (Hymn to Love) in front of the Eiffel Tower, which was hailed by organisers and fans as a highlight of the ceremony.

However, it has now been claimed that the world did not hear Dion's voice but instead a pre-recorded studio version that had been tweaked to improve her pitch.

The debate was sparked after several music industry experts told the Libération newspaper that the performance was "without a shadow of a doubt" pre-recorded.

Performer Etienne Guéreau told the paper: "What we heard on TV was a corrected playback."

An anonymous sound engineer said: "It was 100% playback, you can hear it from the first notes."

Representatives for the Paris 2024 organisers refused to answer questions on the controversy, the paper said.

Read more: Celine Dion kicks off Paris Olympics in rain-drenched opening ceremony after France rocked by rail arson attacks

Read more: Céline Dion shares harrowing footage of ten minute 'crisis' seizure following Stiff Person's Syndrome diagnosis

Furious fans were quick to back the singer on social media following the claims.

One person said: "Honestly, a controversy for nothing. In addition to knowing her state of health. Wasn't the moment magical!!!! Of course it was, even I don't particularly listen to Celine Dion it was the strongest and most wonderful moment of the opening of the games. She was a goddess."

Another person said: "Celine has health problems, playback or not it's a pleasure to see her on stage."

A third person added: "Wow, personally I don't care! It was a great moment in any case!"

Celine Dion performing on the Eiffel Tower during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Picture: Getty

After the ceremony, musical director Victor Le Masne was asked if her voice had been recorded.

"No," he said, according to the Times. "We prepared for that possibility but she really did sing."

Thomas Jolly, the ceremony director, told France Television at the time: "No, it was without playback. The voice was there."

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said in August: "This performance marks the first time that Celine Dion has sung live since her diagnosis."

The star was diagnosed with Stiff Person's Syndrome in 2022, a rare autoimmune condition and neurological disorder which causes uncontrollable body spasms that leave you immobile.

She opened up about her struggle with the illness in a feature-length documentary called I Am: Celine Dion.

Representatives for Celine Dion have been contacted for comment.