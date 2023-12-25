Four types of cheese that could be in Christmas hampers recalled due to E. Coli fears

Mrs Kirkham’s Lancashire Cheese Ltd has taken the precautionary step of recalling various Lancashire Cheese products because the products might contain E. Coli. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Four types of cheese that could well feature in Christmas hampers across the country have been recalled due to possible E. Coli contamination.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said that Mrs Kirkham's Lancashire Cheese has taken the "precautionary" step of recalling several of their products due to E. Coli fears.

According to the FSA, the cheese are sold both as a full block or in individual portions.

They warned that the cheese may have been included in Christmas gift hampers

The cheeses are sometimes sold as a full block or served as individual portions, it may have been provided as part of a hamper you've purchased or been gifted. In some cases it’s been sold as part of a charcutier grazing platter. It may not always be clear whether you have purchased an affected product. If in doubt, consumers are advised to contact the retailer they bought their cheese from to find out if the cheese they have purchased is from the businesses and batches affected and, in the meantime, to not eat the product and ensure it is stored safely, fully wrapped and not in contact with other foods.