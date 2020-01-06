Chemical incident declared in Essex as residents told to stay indoors

Residents near Stoneness Road have been told to keep windows and doors closed. Picture: Google

Emergency services are responding to a chemical incident in West Thurrock following reports of a "cloud of fumes" this afternoon.

A 100m exclusion zone has been set up at the scene of the chemical incident in Stoneness Road, Essex.

Nearby West Thurrock residents have been warned to keep windows and doors closed and to stay inside.

Firefighters are using a hazardous materials unit to attempt to establish the chemicals involved in the reaction on Monday that involved an industrial cylinder.

UPDATE 6.30pm



Firefighters are continuing to work alongside other emergency services at the scene. The 100 metre exclusion zone remains in place along with road closures in the area.



Please avoid the area. If you live nearby, stay inside and close all windows and doors. https://t.co/XuWujPM91Q — Essex Fire Service (@ECFRS) January 6, 2020

Several roads are also closed nearby while emergency services manage the incident.

Six fire engines are on the scene, according to Essex Fire Service, along with hazardous materials unit (Hazmat).

Earlier control operators received reports of a cloud of fumes, causing the fire service to declare a "large incident".