Chemical incident declared in Essex as residents told to stay indoors

6 January 2020, 20:41

Residents near Stoneness Road have been told to keep windows and doors closed.
Residents near Stoneness Road have been told to keep windows and doors closed. Picture: Google

Emergency services are responding to a chemical incident in West Thurrock following reports of a "cloud of fumes" this afternoon.

A 100m exclusion zone has been set up at the scene of the chemical incident in Stoneness Road, Essex.

Nearby West Thurrock residents have been warned to keep windows and doors closed and to stay inside.

Firefighters are using a hazardous materials unit to attempt to establish the chemicals involved in the reaction on Monday that involved an industrial cylinder.

Several roads are also closed nearby while emergency services manage the incident.

Six fire engines are on the scene, according to Essex Fire Service, along with hazardous materials unit (Hazmat).

Earlier control operators received reports of a cloud of fumes, causing the fire service to declare a "large incident".

