Chicken wing outlet that refused to serve Tommy Robinson bombarded with fake reviews

Robinson filmed himself remonstrating with staff at Wing Kingz. Picture: Alamy

A restaurant has been bombarded with fake bad reviews after EDL founder Tommy Robinson said staff refused to serve him because of his views.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, posted a video in which he claimed he was told he would not be served at Wing Kingz in Milton Keynes. He assumed this was because of his "politics".

He is seen confronting staff about it, and in the aftermath the restaurant says it has been inundated with fake negative reviews.

In an Instagram post, staff at the restaurant, which serves wings, burgers and wraps, said: "As you may be aware, Wing Kingz has received many fake negative reviews over the past few days.

"This is following an incident whereby our team were made to feel uncomfortable by a customer.

"Wing Kingz does not tolerate racism or discrimination in any shape or form.

"We are a diverse business with customers and staff from all backgrounds and are committed to creating a safe, comfortable environment for everyone who steps through our doors.

"This matter is now with the police, and anything further will be dealt with by them.

"To our wonderful customers, friends and family, thank you for your continued support."

On Tripadvisor, a message states: "Due to a recent event that has attracted media attention and has caused an influx of review submissions that do not describe a first-hand experience, we have temporarily suspended publishing new reviews for this listing.

"If you've had a firsthand experience at this property, please check back soon - we're looking forward to receiving your review!"

In his video, Robinson says he has come to the restaurant with his children for lunch.

Tripadvisor suspended reviews after an influx of fake comments. Picture: Tripadvisor

"I've come in, they've given me a table and then now they're not going to be able to serve me."

He tells staff "people have a problem with me, which is probably to do with my politics, and they've come over and said I'm not going to be served in here today".

"Now I'm not going to take discrimination on that level," he adds.

A female staff member then tells him "none of our staff are happy to serve you so can you please leave the restaurant", as Robinson demands he speak to the owner.

He claims he could get "500 people" and "shut the restaurant down", and insists they tell him the reason he won't be served.

"You know the reason why – I don't need to spell it out to you," he is told.