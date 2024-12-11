Tom Swarbrick 4pm - 6pm
Christmas rail misery as Avanti West Coast announces wave of strike action
11 December 2024, 14:52 | Updated: 11 December 2024, 14:56
Rail passengers are set for Christmas chaos after Avanti West Coast workers voted to strike in an ongoing dispute over rest days.
RMT Transport Union members are set to walk out after train managers at the rail company voted to strike on December 22nd, 23rd and 29th.
Following the strike announcement, Lord Hendy, the rail minister, said he was concerned about "several train operators" as Avanti's strike action could put increased pressure on other operators over the festive period.
He said to the Commons Transport Committee: “Generally as a system, we’re over-reliant on overtime working for train crew.
A revised timetable will be released on December 14.
Mick Lynch, the RMT’s general secretary, said to The Telegraph: “Avanti West Coast’s proposals have been decisively rejected by our train managers, sending a clear message to management that the current arrangements are unacceptable.“
Train managers are being treated unfairly compared to senior managers, who receive significant payments for covering these roles.
“Our members have had enough, and this strike action demonstrates their determination to win a fair deal.
“It’s time for Avanti to put forward serious proposals that reflect the vital contribution of our train managers to the railway.”
An Avanti West Coast spokesman said: “At one of our busiest and most important times of the year when our customers should be making journeys to visit family or friends during the holiday period, they will now face significant disruption because of these strikes.
“We are disappointed RMT have voted to decline the very reasonable offer made to them to resolve the rest day working dispute and prevent inconvenience to those many people who will be travelling on the West Coast Main Line over this time.
"We will continue to work with the RMT to resolve the dispute.”