Christmas rail misery as Avanti West Coast announces wave of strike action

Avanti West Coast Pendolino 390 passenger train at Carlisle Station. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Rail passengers are set for Christmas chaos after Avanti West Coast workers voted to strike in an ongoing dispute over rest days.

RMT Transport Union members are set to walk out after train managers at the rail company voted to strike on December 22nd, 23rd and 29th.

Following the strike announcement, Lord Hendy, the rail minister, said he was concerned about "several train operators" as Avanti's strike action could put increased pressure on other operators over the festive period.

He said to the Commons Transport Committee: “Generally as a system, we’re over-reliant on overtime working for train crew.

A revised timetable will be released on December 14.

File photo dated 09/12/19 of an Avanti West Coast train. Train operator Avanti West Coast is 'making progress' in improving its performance but there is 'still more to do', managing director Andy Mellors said. Issue date: Monday November 11, 2024. Picture: Alamy

Mick Lynch, the RMT’s general secretary, said to The Telegraph: “Avanti West Coast’s proposals have been decisively rejected by our train managers, sending a clear message to management that the current arrangements are unacceptable.“

Train managers are being treated unfairly compared to senior managers, who receive significant payments for covering these roles.

“Our members have had enough, and this strike action demonstrates their determination to win a fair deal.

“It’s time for Avanti to put forward serious proposals that reflect the vital contribution of our train managers to the railway.”

FirstGroup Trenitalia Avanti West Coast rail franchise WCML West Coast Main line Alstom Class 390 Pendolino train from London To Manchester at Mcr Pic. Picture: Alamy

An Avanti West Coast spokesman said: “At one of our busiest and most important times of the year when our customers should be making journeys to visit family or friends during the holiday period, they will now face significant disruption because of these strikes.

“We are disappointed RMT have voted to decline the very reasonable offer made to them to resolve the rest day working dispute and prevent inconvenience to those many people who will be travelling on the West Coast Main Line over this time.

"We will continue to work with the RMT to resolve the dispute.”