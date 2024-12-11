Christmas rail misery as Avanti West Coast announces wave of strike action

11 December 2024, 14:52 | Updated: 11 December 2024, 14:56

Avanti West Coast Pendolino 390 passenger train at Carlisle Station
Avanti West Coast Pendolino 390 passenger train at Carlisle Station. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Rail passengers are set for Christmas chaos after Avanti West Coast workers voted to strike in an ongoing dispute over rest days.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

RMT Transport Union members are set to walk out after train managers at the rail company voted to strike on December 22nd, 23rd and 29th.

Following the strike announcement, Lord Hendy, the rail minister, said he was concerned about "several train operators" as Avanti's strike action could put increased pressure on other operators over the festive period.

He said to the Commons Transport Committee: “Generally as a system, we’re over-reliant on overtime working for train crew.

A revised timetable will be released on December 14.

File photo dated 09/12/19 of an Avanti West Coast train. Train operator Avanti West Coast is 'making progress' in improving its performance but there is 'still more to do', managing director Andy Mellors said. Issue date: Monday November 11, 2024.
File photo dated 09/12/19 of an Avanti West Coast train. Train operator Avanti West Coast is 'making progress' in improving its performance but there is 'still more to do', managing director Andy Mellors said. Issue date: Monday November 11, 2024. Picture: Alamy

Mick Lynch, the RMT’s general secretary, said to The Telegraph: “Avanti West Coast’s proposals have been decisively rejected by our train managers, sending a clear message to management that the current arrangements are unacceptable.“

Train managers are being treated unfairly compared to senior managers, who receive significant payments for covering these roles.

Read more: Plans in for incredible longest and deepest tunnel in the world, costing £37 billion and slashing 21-hour trips in half

Read more: Farmers declare 'war' on inheritance tax changes as hundreds of tractors roll through London

“Our members have had enough, and this strike action demonstrates their determination to win a fair deal.

“It’s time for Avanti to put forward serious proposals that reflect the vital contribution of our train managers to the railway.”

FirstGroup Trenitalia Avanti West Coast rail franchise WCML West Coast Main line Alstom Class 390 Pendolino train from London To Manchester at Mcr Pic
FirstGroup Trenitalia Avanti West Coast rail franchise WCML West Coast Main line Alstom Class 390 Pendolino train from London To Manchester at Mcr Pic. Picture: Alamy

An Avanti West Coast spokesman said: “At one of our busiest and most important times of the year when our customers should be making journeys to visit family or friends during the holiday period, they will now face significant disruption because of these strikes.

“We are disappointed RMT have voted to decline the very reasonable offer made to them to resolve the rest day working dispute and prevent inconvenience to those many people who will be travelling on the West Coast Main Line over this time.

"We will continue to work with the RMT to resolve the dispute.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The original Nvidia Corporation headquarters in Silicon Valley, California

US Supreme Court allows investors’ class action to proceed against Nvidia

A private medical clinic is seen damaged by a Russian missile attack in Zaporizhzhia

Ukrainian women pulled alive from rubble hours after Russian missile strike

Hundreds of subpostmasters were wrongly accused of stealing from the Post Office

‘A slap in the face’: No prosecution over Post Office Horizon scandal until at least 2027

Firefighters, Dos Hermanas, Seville-province, Region of Andalusia, Spain, Europe

Firefighter accused of ‘queue jumping’ following sex change announcement after failing to 'make the grade' as man

Sara Sharif's mother Olga has paid tribute

Sara Sharif's mother pays tribute to 'angelic' daughter, after father and stepmother found guilty of murder

Donald Tusk

Poland to protect major TV stations against hostile purchase attempts by Russia

Breaking
Fans celebrate as Saudi Arabia is announced as the host nation for the FIFA World Cup

Saudi Arabia to host 2034 World Cup despite human rights concerns

Regency Café In London UK

London's iconic Regency Cafe that serves the 'best fry up in the UK' is up for sale for £170,000

TV screen in a bar showing Emmanuel Macron

Macron seeks political deal to name a new prime minister and restore stability

Beinash Batool gave no comment when she was asked if she loved her stepdaughter Sara

'Do you love Sara? No comment': Sara Sharif's stepmother's chilling words as she is found guilty of murder

Journalists view fragments of what authorities in Kyiv described as a Russian hypersonic missile that struck a factory in Dnipro

Russia may be ready to use new lethal missile against Ukraine again – US

Sara Sharif was murdered by her father and stepmother.

Sara Sharif plays guitar and sings in heartbreaking unseen home video as father and step mum convicted of her murder

Carmen Bryan, who had a nine-year affair with Jay Z, speaks out against the rapper's allegations.

Woman who had 'nine-year affair with Jay-Z' breaks silence over rape allegations against the star

Questions are being asked if the Sara Sharif tragedy could have been prevented

How authorities failed Sara Sharif for years as father and stepmother guilty of her murder

Olaf Scholz appears after making the formal announcement

Scholz sets Germany on course for election as he requests confidence vote

Farmers declare 'war' on inheritance tax changes as hundreds of tractors roll through London

Farmers declare 'war' on inheritance tax changes as hundreds of tractors roll through London

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rally Held In Support Of Transgender Community

Puberty blockers for children with gender dysphoria to be banned indefinitely in the UK

Carol Royal and her son.

Heartbreak for Coronation Street star as 'perfectly fit' husband dies in tragic swimming pool accident
Urfan Sharif, 43 and Beinash Batool, 30, have been found guilty of the murder of 10-year-old schoolgirl Sara Sharif

Father and stepmother guilty of murdering Sara Sharif, 10, who was burned and beaten in two years of horrific abuse
TikTok logo on a smartphone

TikTok challenges Canadian government order to dissolve in the country

An artist's impression of the King Khalid University Stadium in Abha - one of 15 stadiums Saudi Arabia plans to use for the 2034 World Cup

FA to support Saudi bid for 2034 World Cup

Ibrahima Bah

Asylum seeker convicted of manslaughter after four died as he led boat across Channel loses bid to challenge convictions
Women are subject to "medical misogyny" across the NHS, a report has found.

Medical misogyny leaves women facing years of 'needless pain', MPs warn

A new AI-powered blood test is the first to detect signs of breast cancer in its earliest stages

AI-powered blood test first to spot earliest signs of breast cancer

Members of a search and rescue team during a search operation at Abberwick Ford on the River Aln near Alnwick, Northumberland.

Desperate search for England rugby star Tom Voyce, feared dead after going missing in Storm Darragh
Romanian voters with flags

Romania’s pro-Western parties agree to form majority government

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William spoke about his Christmas plans as he gave out presents to children of soldiers at Picton Barracks

Prince William reveals family Christmas plans - but admits he's "not ready"

Crown

King Charles recalls late Queen wearing crown at bath time to practice ahead of coronation

King Charles has revealed 'anxiety' at carrying the weight of St Edward's Crown during his coronation in May 2023.

King reveals 'anxiety' about carrying weight of the crown while talking to attendees from mother's anointing

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News