Coldplay reject dynamic pricing for 2025 UK tour in the wake of Oasis ticketing row

27 September 2024, 06:04

Las Vegas, United States. 21st Sep, 2024. Chris Martin of Coldplay performs on stage during the iHeartRadio Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 21, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. Photo by Anne Barson/ABACAPRESS.COM Credit: Abaca Press/Alamy Live News
Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Coldplay have rejected the use of dynamic pricing for its upcoming Wembley shows in the wake of the Oasis ticketing scandal.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The band has announced it won't be adopting the controversial pricing model - which sees ticket prices rise in-line with demand as fans snap them up.

It comes as a probe into Ticketmaster is currently underway following the site's use of the pricing model across Oasis' UK reunion shows.

In response to widespread uproar over prices, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) announced earlier this month that it had launched an official investigation into the concept.

A sign appeared on the site as tickets to see the 'Yellow' hitmakers went on sale, stating: “All ticket prices for these concerts are fixed at the advertised rate.”

Coldplay performs at the Emirates Stadium London, England - 01.06.12
Picture: Alamy

The band - formed of Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion – will also will now play 10 nights at London's Wembley arena as part of the nationwide tour.

The dynamic pricing model saw many Oasis fans pay up to 140% more for tickets than the advertised rate.

Fans reported that standard tickets for the rock band's shows more than doubled from £148 to £355 on Ticketmaster after the sale went live as demand for tickets hotted up.

The controversial ticketing model has now been shunned by Coldplay ahead of their upcoming 2025 international shows - as the band offered fans a limited number of so-called “infinity tickets”.

These tickets, which cost a maximum of £52.25 for a pair, can see ticket-holders seated anywhere in the venue.

Read more: Ticketmaster to be investigated by watchdog over Oasis ticket sales

Read more: Viagogo defends listing Oasis tickets for inflated prices - despite warning from band over reselling

It provides an “affordable” option for fans unable to afford shows, with tickets regularly starting at three figures.

Tickets for band's Wembley dates, which go on general sale on Friday, are priced at a fixed rate of £112.75 for standing.

Seats for the London dates are priced between £57.75 and £195.25.

The booking site also adds a £2.75 order fee to all orders.

Giant bouncy balls at Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres concert at Wembley Stadium on Sunday 21st August 2022.
Picture: Alamy

It comes as the 90s Brit rock icons Oasis announced their UK tour - including four Wembley Stadium shows - as part of their 2025 UK tour after "phenomenal demand" for tickets left many fans empty handed.

Following the initial round of ticket sales, resale site Viagogo defended reselling Oasis tickets for thousands of pounds on its website.

It comes as the Britpop group warning fans that passes would be "cancelled" if not sold on an official resale site.

