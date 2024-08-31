Viagogo defends listing Oasis tickets for inflated prices - despite warning from band over reselling

31 August 2024, 13:54 | Updated: 31 August 2024, 14:02

Photo of Noel GALLAGHER and Liam GALLAGHER and OASIS
On social media, Oasis said tickets on secondary ticketing sites are either counterfeit or will be cancelled. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Viagogo has defended reselling Oasis tickets for thousands of pounds on its website following the Britpop group warning fans that passes would be "cancelled" if not sold on an official site.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

As the Manchester rockers' shows went on general sale at 9am on Saturday, they told their followers that Ticketmaster and Twickets should only be used for resales, and they should only be bought at "face value".

On X, Oasis also wrote: "Tickets appearing on other secondary ticketing sites are either counterfeit or will be cancelled by the promoters."

A similar post by the band had also been shared on Friday following pre-sale tickets being released.

That same day, Viagogo put Wembley Stadium shows on sale for up to £5,909, and by Saturday following the general sale beginning in the morning, two tickets for a London show had been listed for £11,313 each.

Manchester, Edinburgh and Cardiff shows also had high prices with some Heaton Park shows listed at £26,005 each for two tickets.

However, there did not appear to be tickets being sold on the Viagogo website for the two Croke Park shows in Dublin.

Read more: Oasis reunion ticket prices revealed as Gallagher brothers announce three more dates after 'unprecedented demand'

Read more: Some lucky Oasis fans sent pre-sale codes for 2025 reunion tour ahead of general release tomorrow

Screens at Wembley Stadium advertise the forthcoming OASIS gigs
Screens at Wembley Stadium advertise the forthcoming Oasis gigs. Picture: Getty

The Irish government introduced a law banning ticket touting in 2021.

It prevents the resale of tickets at above face value, and warns people violating the rule can face a 100,000 euro (£84,245) fine or up to two years in prison.

'Dream event'

Cris Miller, Viagogo global managing director, said in a statement to the PA news agency that Oasis is a "dream event anticipated by millions worldwide", and his company is making the life of fans easier as official sellers were "struggling to manage demand even before the on-sale".

He added: "We know fans are frustrated with the process and we know there is a better way. We continue to support industry collaboration to ensure the entire ticketing market works for fans and the live entertainment industry.

"Resale is legal in the UK and fans are always protected by our guarantee that they will receive their tickets in time for the event or their money back."

He also said: "Our number-one tip for fans using secondary marketplaces is to continue to check prices outside of the first few weeks of sale.

"Demand will be at its peak when tickets hit the on-sale but it's not a normal reflection of what tickets can and will go for. Just this summer, tickets for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in the UK sold on our platform for as low as £80."

When Viagogo was asked by PA about Oasis saying it violates the ticket terms and conditions if sold on non-official secondary markets, a spokeswoman said it "doesn't sell tickets or set prices", and sees itself as a "regulated" marketplace for fans to offer passes.

She added: "Resale restrictions vary from event to event and are disclosed by the primary ticket seller in accordance with regulations set out by the (Competition and Markets Authority) CMA. "The listing of tickets on our platform is permitted once tickets become available to the public - including following a pre-sale event.

"We oppose anti-competitive actions taken by event organisers to restrict purchasing and resale options to certain platforms in an attempt to control the market as they ultimately harm fans by limiting their choice. Prohibiting free market resale - as seen in Ireland - only leads to a surge in scams.

"We continue to support industry collaboration to create a wider competitive market, making it easier for concert-goers to purchase tickets through their preferred channels.

Oasis Original Line Up 1993
Oasis Original Line Up 1993. Picture: Getty

"Our safe, regulated marketplace helps millions of fans worldwide get into gigs every day on their terms, with the confidence of being protected by our guarantee."

There were some issues reported at official websites Ticketmaster, See Tickets and Gigs and Tours, but fans have reported being able to buy tickets on Saturday morning.

A report by the Irish Government in 2022 found the Sale of Tickets (Cultural, Entertainment, Recreational and Sporting Events) Act 2021 "appeared to be working well in curbing above-face-value secondary ticket sales on online platforms".

It was also confident that the Irish police force, the Garda Siochana, would deal with any issues of "increased street touting".

The Irish Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment has been contacted for a response.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A solider in green combats stands in a road

Polio vaccine campaign begins in Gaza as strikes continue

A building on fire

Five killed by Russian strike as Moscow continues latest push in Ukraine’s east

Breaking
Police have confirmed that Cher Maximen and Shakiel Thibou, have both died after Notting Hill attacks

Mum, 32, stabbed at Notting Hill Carnival and tourist assaulted in separate attack have both died, police confirm

PC Jake Cummings, 25, has been charged with rape, stalking, controlling and coercive behaviour and voyeurism

Serving Met officer to stand trial on sex offence charges including rape and voyeurism

Exclusive
Fergal Sharkey has told LBC News Thames Water is to blame for the state of its own finances

Environmental campaigner Fergal Sharkey hits back at 'petulant' Thames Water after proposed 60% bill increase

Gloucestershire Police said a 66-year-old woman was declared dead at the scene

Pensioner arrested on suspicion of murder following death of woman

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather alert for thunderstorms

Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms issued by Met Office for parts of the UK

Love Island is being blamed for a "dramatic increase" in the number of women wanting cosmetic surgery

'Dramatic increase' in cosmetic surgery caused by young women wanting 'Love Island look'

Men with guns sit on top of a vehicle

UN will continue to engage the Taliban despite new laws restricting women

A man arrested on suspicion of murder at the scene of a house fire that killed a mother and her three children is "in a coma" and "may not recover"

Man arrested on suspicion of murder over fatal Bradford house fire 'in coma' and 'may not recover'

Women walk in a flooded street

Nigeria floods kill scores and wash away farmland, raising food security fears

State Opening of Parliament 2024

Woman appears in court over Buckingham Palace bomb hoax

Jas Athwal owns 15 rental flats making him the biggest landlord in the House of Commons.

Labour MP found to be renting out flats with black mould and infested with ants

Flowers have been left

Flowers left for man on mobility scooter stabbed to death in east London as two held on murder charges

Police stand in front of a bus

Six hurt in knife attack on bus in Germany

Ticket wesbites are experiencing difficulties as Oasis fans scarmble to secure tickets

Lucky Oasis fans score tickets despite lengthy queues and website issues - as band warns against reselling

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tickets for the Oasis reunion tour are set to go live at 9am in the UK

Oasis fans ready for ticket war ahead of 'unprecedented demand' in Saturday's general release
An activist told LBC venues must do more to cater to the needs of ALL disabled people.

Disabled people ‘missing out on big gigs’ as campaigner urges venues to do more

X, formerly known as Twitter, has been blocked in Brazil

Brazil blocks Elon Musk's X, formerly Twitter, over disinformation row

Ozempic has been hailed as a 'fountain of youth'

Weight-loss drug Ozempic hailed as 'fountain of youth' as tests suggest it can also 'slow the clock on ageing'
Dr Mark Chavez outside court

Doctor charged over death of Friends star Matthew Perry appears in court

Elon Musk

Elon Musk's X to be blocked in Brazil amid legal row

Elon Musk looking pensive

Social media platform X blocked in Brazil in row over legal representative

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stands in front of an F16 fighter jet earlier this month

Zelenskyy fires Ukraine's air force chief after F16 jet downed in fatal crash

Volodymyr Zelensky sitting in an F16

Zelensky sacks head of Ukraine’s air force four days after loss of F16 fighter

Elon Musk looking pensive

Judge orders suspension of social media platform X in ongoing legal row

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

File photo of William and Harry from 2017

Harry and William 'spotted together at uncle's funeral' but 'did not talk to each other'

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Prince William

Royal reunion on the cards as Harry and William expected to be in New York at the same time
Will and Kate in Paris (2017)

Will and Kate share sweet message of support for GB athletes competing in Paris Paralympics

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit