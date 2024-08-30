Some lucky Oasis fans sent pre-sale codes for 2025 reunion tour ahead of general release tomorrow

Some lucky fans have secure pre-sale codes for the 2025 reunion tour. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Some lucky Oasis fans today have recieved codes for the pre-sale ballot giving them early access to tickets for the reunion tour next year.

The email sent oday read: "Oasis Live '25 UK Pre-Sale Ballot Access. You have been selected in the Oasis Live '25 Ticket Ballot to access the pre-sale!

"Here is your unique code to access the UK pre-sale, which takes place between 7pm and 10pm BST tonight, Friday 30th August."

The message also advised fans to have a Ticketmaster account registered with the same email address used for the ballot and to be signed in to access the pre-sale.

It also reminded them to update their personal details, including their mobile phone number, as a verification code will be sent to it when entering the queue.

After passing through the queue, fans are instructed to enter their unique code to unlock the tickets, with a maximum of four tickets available for purchase per code.

London, UK. 28th August 2024. Screens at Wembley Stadium advertise the forthcoming gigs by Oasis, currently scheduled to play four nights in July and August 2025 at the famous stadium, as tickets are due to go on sale later in the week. Picture: Alamy

Liam and Noel Gallagher, who famously split the band in 2009 after a backstage altercation in Paris, confirmed the reunion on Tuesday.

They declared, "The great wait is over," signalling the end of a long-standing feud that has kept fans hoping for a reunion for years.

They have also released a 30th-anniversary edition of Definitely Maybe as fans wait to find out if they will get tickets to the band's reunion in today's pre-sale ballot.

The new edition of the group's 1994 debut album will feature outtakes, demos and alternate versions of songs recorded at the time, as well as a remastered version of the original LP.

The release is available as a four-LP vinyl box set, a two-CD set, coloured vinyl, cassette and digitally.

Oasis has released a 30th-anniversary edition of Definitely Maybe. Picture: Getty

The band also announced the extra dates will include shows in London, Manchester and Edinburgh.

The new dates are: July 16 in Heaton Park, Manchester; July 30, Wembley; August 12, Edinburgh.

It will bring the total number of shows played by the group as part of the 2025 UK tour to 17 - including 5 Wembley shows and 5 hometown shows in Manchester.

Due to unprecedented demand, three new UK dates will be added to Oasis Live ‘25 🔥

🎸Heaton Park - July 16th

🎸Wembley - July 30th

🎸Edinburgh - August 12th

Fans who entered a pre-sale ballot by midnight on Wednesday will find out on Friday whether they can apply for tickets in advance of Saturday's general release.

The Oasis website crashed immediately after the initial announcement on Tuesday, with fans attempting to book hotel rooms in anticipation.

However, many fans were left dismayed after pre-booked hotel rooms in key cities including Manchester and Cardiff saw reservations cancelled, only for the same room to appear available at an inflated price.

The reunion date comes just a day before the date the band split on August 28, 2009.

The band announced on their official X (formerly Twitter) page, "Register now for the UK and Ireland 2025 tour pre-sale ballot," offering fans a chance to enter a ballot for pre-sale tickets ahead of the general sale this Saturday.

Oasis Original Line Up 1993. Picture: Getty

While the ballot system is designed to ensure fairness, the organisers have made it clear that any fraudulent activity will be met with severe consequences - including potential investigation by the National Crime Agency.

Here are the full dates announced so far:

Cardiff Principality Stadium - 4th/5th July

Manchester Heaton Park - 11th/12th/16th/19th/20th July

London Wembley Stadium - 25th/26th/30th July & 2nd/3rd August

Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium - 8th/9th/12th August

Dublin Croke Park - 16th/17th August

Oasis in Concert at Wetlands, NYC - 1994. Picture: Getty

How much will Oasis tickets cost?

Oasis will play five nights at London's Wembley Stadium where seats begin at £74.25, with the most expensive ticket a £506.25 pre-show party, exhibition and seated package.

The cheapest seats are Cardiff's Principality Stadium shows, which will set fans back £73, and Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium at £74, according to Manchester-based promoter SJM Concerts, which runs the website Gigs And Tours.

Before the announcement for UK shows, Irish promoters MCD said on its website that the price of both of the two Croke Park gigs in Dublin will start at 86.50 euros (£72.75) without booking fees.

In the band's home city of Manchester, tickets start from £148.50, with only standing available alongside a number of hospitality and luxury packages.

Standing tickets at Wembley will cost fans £151.25, with the same tickets in Cardiff and Edinburgh slightly cheaper at £150 and £151 respectively.