Oasis announce three new UK tour dates following 'unprecedented' demand for reunion tickets

Oasis announce three new UK tour dates following 'unprecedented' demand for reunion tickets. Picture: alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Oasis have announced three further dates will be added to their upcoming UK tour after an 'unprecedented' demand for tickets.

Liam and Noel Gallagher, who famously split the band in 2009 after a backstage altercation in Paris, confirmed the reunion on Tuesday.

They declared, "The great wait is over," signalling the end of a long-standing feud that has kept fans hoping for a reunion for years.

Now, the band has announced the extra dates will include shows in London, Manchester and Edinburgh.

The new dates are: July 16 in Heaton Park, Manchester; July 30, Wembley; August 12, Edinburgh.

It will bring the total number of shows played by the group as part of the 2025 UK tour to 17 - including 5 Wembley shows and 5 hometown shows in Manchester.

London, UK. 28th August 2024. Screens at Wembley Stadium advertise the forthcoming gigs by Oasis, currently scheduled to play four nights in July and August 2025 at the famous stadium, as tickets are due to go on sale later in the week. Picture: Alamy

Fans who entered a pre-sale ballot by midnight on Wednesday will find out on Friday whether they can apply for tickets in advance of Saturday's general release.

The Oasis website crashed immediately after the initial announcement on Tuesday, with fans attempting to book hotel rooms in anticipation.

However, many fans were left dismayed after pre-booked hotel rooms in key cities including Manchester and Cardiff saw reservations cancelled, only for the same room to appear available at an inflated price.

The reunion date comes just a day before the date the band split on August 28, 2009.

The band announced on their official X (formerly Twitter) page, "Register now for the UK and Ireland 2025 tour pre-sale ballot," offering fans a chance to enter a ballot for pre-sale tickets ahead of the general sale this Saturday.

Due to unprecedented demand, three new UK dates will be added to Oasis Live ‘25 🔥

🎸Heaton Park - July 16th

🎸Wembley - July 30th

🎸Edinburgh - August 12th

Tickets on go on sale this Saturday, 31st August at 9am BST: https://t.co/EtNuE2Hx6b pic.twitter.com/nLgnBtkQhL — Oasis (@oasis) August 29, 2024

While the ballot system is designed to ensure fairness, the organisers have made it clear that any fraudulent activity will be met with severe consequences - including potential investigation by the National Crime Agency.

Here are the full dates announced so far: