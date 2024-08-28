'All sales data will be forensically examined': Stark warning for fans who try to cheat Oasis reunion 2025 ticket system

By EJ Ward

Ballot registration has officially opened for Oasis tickets in the UK and Ireland, as fans eagerly anticipate the band’s long-awaited reunion tour.

Liam and Noel Gallagher, who famously split the band in 2009 after a backstage altercation in Paris, confirmed the reunion on Tuesday. They declared, "The great wait is over," signalling the end of a long-standing feud that has kept fans hoping for a reunion for years.

However, the registration process comes with a stark warning: one clause in the terms and conditions could see fans reported to the National Crime Agency if they attempt to secure tickets fraudulently.

The band announced on their official X (formerly Twitter) page, "Register now for the UK and Ireland 2025 tour pre-sale ballot," offering fans a chance to enter a ballot for pre-sale tickets ahead of the general sale this Saturday.

While the ballot system is designed to ensure fairness, the organisers have made it clear that any fraudulent activity will be met with severe consequences.

The Britpop band, who split nearly 15 years ago and released their chart-topping album Definitely Maybe around three decades ago, announced the series of dates will kick off at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

The terms and conditions highlight that all ticket sales data will be "manually forensically examined." Any use of bots, multiple identities, false identities, or other deceptive methods to acquire tickets could lead to fans being reported not just to the National Crime Agency in the UK, but also to international authorities, including the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in North America and Europe Cybercrime.

This stern warning underlines the seriousness with which the organisers are approaching the ticketing process, aiming to prevent scalping and ensure that tickets go directly to genuine fans.

Despite this, the band emphasised that success in the ballot does not guarantee a ticket, as these will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis during the pre-sale on Friday, 30th August.

Fans have been cautioned that confirmation emails for the ballot may be delayed due to the "extremely high volume of entries." Nonetheless, all correctly completed ballot forms submitted by the deadline of 7pm BST on Wednesday, 28th August, will receive a confirmation email.

The Oasis reunion tour, marking their first in nearly 15 years, is set to be one of the biggest music events of 2025.

With dates across major venues in the UK and Ireland, including Cardiff's Principality Stadium, London's Wembley Stadium, and Dublin's Croke Park, demand for tickets is expected to be overwhelming.

As anticipation builds, fans are urged to adhere strictly to the rules laid out by the organisers to avoid any risk of their tickets being cancelled or facing legal action. The message is clear: play by the rules, or face the consequences.

