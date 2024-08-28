'All sales data will be forensically examined': Stark warning for fans who try to cheat Oasis reunion 2025 ticket system

28 August 2024, 09:57

Stark warning for fans who try to cheat Oasis reunion 2025 ticket system
Stark warning for fans who try to cheat Oasis reunion 2025 ticket system. Picture: Social Media
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Ballot registration has officially opened for Oasis tickets in the UK and Ireland, as fans eagerly anticipate the band’s long-awaited reunion tour.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Liam and Noel Gallagher, who famously split the band in 2009 after a backstage altercation in Paris, confirmed the reunion on Tuesday. They declared, "The great wait is over," signalling the end of a long-standing feud that has kept fans hoping for a reunion for years.

However, the registration process comes with a stark warning: one clause in the terms and conditions could see fans reported to the National Crime Agency if they attempt to secure tickets fraudulently.

The band announced on their official X (formerly Twitter) page, "Register now for the UK and Ireland 2025 tour pre-sale ballot," offering fans a chance to enter a ballot for pre-sale tickets ahead of the general sale this Saturday.

While the ballot system is designed to ensure fairness, the organisers have made it clear that any fraudulent activity will be met with severe consequences.

Read more: Will Oasis headline Glastonbury 2025? Every UK tour date revealed as iconic Britpop band announces reunion

Read more: Oasis announces huge UK tour as legendary rock band reunites after 15 years

The Britpop band, who split nearly 15 years ago and released their chart-topping album Definitely Maybe around three decades ago, announced the series of dates will kick off at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

The terms and conditions highlight that all ticket sales data will be "manually forensically examined." Any use of bots, multiple identities, false identities, or other deceptive methods to acquire tickets could lead to fans being reported not just to the National Crime Agency in the UK, but also to international authorities, including the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in North America and Europe Cybercrime.

This stern warning underlines the seriousness with which the organisers are approaching the ticketing process, aiming to prevent scalping and ensure that tickets go directly to genuine fans.

Despite this, the band emphasised that success in the ballot does not guarantee a ticket, as these will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis during the pre-sale on Friday, 30th August.

Fans have been cautioned that confirmation emails for the ballot may be delayed due to the "extremely high volume of entries." Nonetheless, all correctly completed ballot forms submitted by the deadline of 7pm BST on Wednesday, 28th August, will receive a confirmation email.

The Oasis reunion tour, marking their first in nearly 15 years, is set to be one of the biggest music events of 2025.

With dates across major venues in the UK and Ireland, including Cardiff's Principality Stadium, London's Wembley Stadium, and Dublin's Croke Park, demand for tickets is expected to be overwhelming.

As anticipation builds, fans are urged to adhere strictly to the rules laid out by the organisers to avoid any risk of their tickets being cancelled or facing legal action. The message is clear: play by the rules, or face the consequences.

Oasis fans hoping to secure tickets for the band's 2025 reunion tour have been warned that any fraudulent attempts during the ballot registration process could lead to reports being made to the National Crime Agency and other international authorities.
Oasis fans hoping to secure tickets for the band's 2025 reunion tour have been warned that any fraudulent attempts during the ballot registration process could lead to reports being made to the National Crime Agency and other international authorities. Picture: Social Media

Terms and conditions in full:

  • The pre-sale ballot sign-up window begins at 7PM BST on Tuesday 27th August 2024 and closes at 7pm BST on Wednesday 28th August 2024
  • All successful ballot entrants will receive their code from oasismynet on Friday 30th August 2024 by 12pm BST. If you do not receive an email, your application has not been successful.
  • Successful ballot entrants can claim a maximum of one (1) code.
  • Codes have no cash value, and are non-transferable, case-sensitive, and good for one-time use only for limited tickets during pre-sale window. The code must be used with the email address to which they were originally sent.
  • The pre-sale will be operated by Ticketmaster or their associated, affiliated or subsidiary companies. The code will be generated by the promoter and an email to each eligible entrant will be sent by oasismynet to the same email address used by each successful ballot entrant to sign-up to the pre-sale ballot.
  • Ticket sales are limited to 4 per person. Only tickets purchased through approved agents are valid. The venue reserves the right to refuse admission.
  • Only a limited number of tickets are available in the pre-sale window for all successful pre-sale ballot entrants. Tickets will be offered on a first come first served basis. Please note that there is no guarantee that any successful pre-sale ballot entrants will be able to buy tickets to any of the eligible dates using a code.
  • Ticket resale is permitted at no more than the price you paid (face value + booking fees). Please only use the official resale partners and Ticketmaster. Selling tickets through unauthorised resale platforms will breach these T&Cs and those tickets may be cancelled.
  • A ticket is a personal, revocable license and, at all times, remains the property of the Promoters. Tickets must be surrendered to the Promoters upon request.
  • This ticket is sold on behalf of the Promoters to the Consumer. Business or traders are specifically prohibited from purchasing for this event. Any who do so will have their tickets cancelled.
  • All ticket sales data will be manually forensically examined and any use of bots, multiple identities, false identities, or other fraudulent means of acquiring tickets may be reported to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in North America, Europe Cybercrime in Europe and the National Crime Agency in the UK.
  • Regardless of the method of delivery you select at purchase, promoters reserve the right to change ticket delivery to box office collection with Government issued photographic ID in the name of the person who booked the tickets.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Former prime minister Liz Truss

Liz Truss 'considered cutting NHS cancer care' to pay for tax cuts, new book claims

Pavel Durov smiles

French prosecutors set to charge or release Telegram chief Pavel Durov

Panda cub in close up with its cute wee face

Germany’s newest panda twins thrive during early days in Berlin Zoo

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey's sister revealed 'final wish' in days before death as star hit with double heartbreak

TikTok tourists slammed after 'real-life Temple Run' trend sees users crash sacred Cambodian temple to mimic video game

TikTok tourists slammed after 'real-life Temple Run' trend sees users crash sacred Cambodian site to mimic video game

Footage of the high-speed chase has been released by the navy

Watch dramatic high-speed chase as Mexican navy attempt to stop cartel drug boats carrying more than 7 tons of cocaine

Police detain a man at Notting Hill Carnival

Man charged with attempted murder of mother stabbed at Notting Hill Carnival

Protesters run after police shot warning shots and used water cannon to disperse them during a protest in Mandalay

Proposed UN resolution on Myanmar condemns military attacks on civilians

Deario Wilkerson was wanted for murder

Police discover murder suspect after he falls through ceiling from attic hiding place

Multiple Atlanta Fire Rescue Department units and police park outside a Delta Maintenance facility near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport

Two workers killed in tyre explosion at Delta Air Lines facility in Atlanta

Ryanair boss calls for stricter airport measures amid new hand luggage rule

Ryanair boss calls for stricter airport measures amid new hand luggage rule

Italian firefighter divers work at the site of the shipwreck in Porticello,

Captain of Sicily tragedy yacht ‘not responding to prosecutors’ questions’

Police were called to an area between Kijkduin and Scheveningen Beaches in The Hague

Body found in the hunt for teen who vanished after going for swim off popular Dutch beach

A haul of cannabis at a British airport.

Hundreds of cannabis smugglers caught at UK customs after passengers told they'll 'face a fine' instead of jail time

Someone under an umbrella crosses a street in the heavy rain in Miyazaki

Japan prepares for powerful Typhoon Shanshan

Mourners cry during the funeral of five Palestinians who were killed by an Israeli military airstrike in the northern occupied West Bank,

Nine killed in Israeli raids across occupied West Bank

Latest News

See more Latest News

Avanti West Coast Pendolino 390 passenger train at Carlisle Station

Avanti could have contract terminated early if it continues to inflict poor service on commuters
Starmer set to 'turn corner on Brexit' as PM meets with Olaf Scholz in Berlin

Starmer prepares to 'turn corner on Brexit' as PM meets with Olaf Scholz in Berlin

Emma Raducanu - who won the tournament three years ago - lost to Sofia Kenin in the first round

Emma Raducanu breaks down in tears in press conference after US Open exit in first round

Senior doctors are urging the government to ban flavoured and disposable e-cigarettes

Doctors urge government to ban flavoured and disposable e-cigarettes amid 'vaping epidemic'
The system is said to be under greater pressure after recent unrest in the last month

Under 100 spaces left in men's prisons in England and Wales

Pride Of Britain 2023 - Arrivals

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden says battle with cancer has 'changed her forever'

Democratic presidential nominee and vice president Kamala Harris

Harris to sit down with CNN for first interview since launching presidential bid

The artefact is dated to between 1130 and 1500 BC

Boy, 4, accidentally smashes 3,500-year-old jar during visit to museum

Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump Holds Rally In Glendale, Arizona

New indictment filed against former President Donald Trump over efforts to overturn 2020 election
Trump Classified Documents

Special counsel files new indictment against Trump after Supreme Court ruling

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Sven-Goran Eriksson

'A true gentleman': 'Golden Generation' stars lead tributes as former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson dies aged 76
King Charles has taken advice from spiritual leaders to consider repairing his relationship with his son, it has been claimed.

King Charles 'open to truce with Harry' after receiving advice from religious leaders

Harry and Meghan went on a four-day trip to Colombia

Prince Harry and Meghan reveal their gifts to Colombia following quasi-royal tour

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit