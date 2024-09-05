Ticketmaster to be investigated by watchdog over Oasis ticket sales

By Danielle de Wolfe

The UK's competition regulator has launched an investigation into Oasis ticket sales after widespread complaints over pricing.

The investigation is also set to include a wider probe into how "dynamic pricing" was used during the sale.

Ticketmaster's dynamic pricing meant that when reunion tour tickets went on sale, prices would rise in-line with demand.

The 90s Brit rock icons announced two extra Wembley Stadium shows as part of their 2025 UK tour on Wednesday, after "phenomenal demand" for tickets left many fans empty handed during the weekend's main sale.

Tickets for the band's tour went for up to £350 per ticket, around £200 more than had been advertised.

In response to widespread uproar over pricing, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) today announced it had launched an investigation.

London, UK. 28th August 2024. Screens at Wembley Stadium advertise the forthcoming gigs by Oasis, currently scheduled to play four nights in July and August 2025 at the famous stadium, as tickets are due to go on sale later in the week. Picture: Alamy

The CMA is an independent, non-ministerial government department that looks into fair practices and promotes competition.

The CMA confirmed it is now scrutinising whether the sale of Oasis tickets by Ticketmaster may have breached consumer protection law and is in the "initial stage of its investigation".

The probe follows Oasis' comments hitting out at Ticketmaster's pricing policy, with many fans pay over the odds to secure access to the tour.

In an apparent response to the anger about dynamic pricing, they say tickets will be sold by a 'staggered, invitation-only ballot process'.

The investigation will consider whether Ticketmaster engaged in unfair commercial practices, if people were given clear and timely information to explain that the tickets could be subject to so-called "dynamic pricing", and if consumers were put under pressure to buy tickets within a short period of time - at a higher price than they understood they would have to pay.

The CMA said it would now engage with Ticketmaster and gather evidence from various other sources, which may include the band's management and event organisers.

London, UK. 31st August 2024. A ticket outlet in Piccadilly Circus advertises the Oasis reunion tour as tickets for the concerts go on sale. Picture: Alamy

The CMA said it should not be assumed that Ticketmaster had broken consumer protection law.

The watchdog had previously said it was “aware of widespread concerns” over ticket pricing.

It comes as Scotland's health secretary Neil Gray confirmed on Wednesday that he was in the Ticketmaster queue for tickets to Oasis' Live '25 tour while he was chairing a panel on Alzheimer's at the SNP conference.