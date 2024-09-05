Images of 16 witnesses released in murder probe of top chef Mussie Imnetu at Notting Hill Carnival

5 September 2024, 13:57 | Updated: 5 September 2024, 14:05

Police have released the images of a number of people they wish to speak with
Police have released the images of a number of people they wish to speak with. Picture: MPS

By Flaminia Luck

Detectives investigating the murder of a top chef near Notting Hill Carnival have released the images of 16 witnesses they want to speak to.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mussie Imnetu, 41, who was visiting the UK from Dubai where he lived and worked, was found unconscious with a head injury in Queensway on the evening of August 26.

Emergency first aid was provided until Imnetu was taken to a west London hospital where he sadly died on 30 August.

Officers leading the investigation into his murder have released images of people who may have information about the attack.

They are keen to stress that "none of those pictured have done anything wrong".

On Monday, Omar Wilson, 31, was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Mussie Imnetu, 41, was found unconscious with a head injury in Queensway, at 11:22pm on Monday
Mussie Imnetu, 41, was found unconscious with a head injury in Queensway, at 11:22pm on Monday. Picture: The Arts Club Dubai

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our investigation has progressed at pace and a man has been charged in connection with the attack.

"However we are still very keen to hear from anyone who can help piece together Mussie’s movements between 13:00hrs when we know he left The Arts Club in Dover Street, W1, and when he arrived at Dr Power restaurant, in Queensway at 22:30hrs.

Read more: Boy, 14, appears in court charged with murdering 80-year-old dog walker Bhim Kohli

Read more: Lucy Letby wrote ‘I am evil’ on 'confession note' on advice of counsellors to deal with 'extreme stress', reports claim

“We have images of a number of people who were in or near the Dr Power restaurant at the time of the attack.

"Are you one of the people pictured or do you recognise anyone? Did you hear or see something either before or after the attack that may help with the investigation?

“I would like to stress that none of those pictured have done anything wrong.

Mussi Imnetu
Imnetu has worked under chefs such as Alain Ducasse, Gordon Ramsay and Marcus Wareing and has worked in London and New York. Picture: MPS

"Perhaps they were enjoying post carnival celebrations and may not live in the area but they could hold information that is important to the investigation and I urge them to contact us.

”Anyone with information should call police on 101, message @MetCC on X or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 giving the reference 8020/26AUG.

"Please also quote the number on the photo you are providing information about.

Information can also be provided online, by visiting this dedicated appeal page.

Imnetu left The Arts Club on Dover Street shortly after 1pm on Monday
Imnetu left The Arts Club on Dover Street shortly after 1pm on Monday. Picture: MPS

According to The Arts Club Dubai website, Mr Imnetu has worked under chefs such as Alain Ducasse, Gordon Ramsay and Marcus Wareing and has worked in London and New York.

Prior to his arrival at The Brasserie in The Arts Club Dubai, he enjoyed two spells at the sister Club in London, plus time at Oblix at The Shard and The Savoy Grill.

Mr Imnetu left The Arts Club on Dover Street - an exclusive members-only social club in Mayfair - shortly after 1pm on Monday. He was alone and wearing a blue t-shirt and black jeans.

Read more: Brit base jumper, 33, dies after plunging off 6,000ft cliff edge in Italian mountains

Read more: Oasis hit out at Ticketmaster over 'dynamic pricing' row

He later bought a white baseball cap.

He arrived at Dr Power restaurant in Queensway at around 10.30pm and again, he was alone.

The restaurant was serving food from stalls outside and playing music.

The venue and surrounding area were extremely busy with people who had been to Carnival.

The force said Imnetu, who is a Swedish national, was visiting the UK on business from Dubai where he lived and worked as a chef.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Plans to house asylum seekers in former Dambusters base RAF Scampton axed, Home Office says

Police officers patrol after police fired shots at a suspicious person near the Israeli Consulate and a museum on the city’s Nazi-era history in Munich, Germany

Police say suspect killed in police shootout in Munich was Austrian teenager

Stephen Chamberlain (left) Mike Lynch (right)

Mike Lynch's business partner Stephen Chamberlain's cause of death revealed

Gisele Pelicot has taken to the stand to testify about her experiences at the hands of her husband Dominique

Wife drugged by husband and 'raped by dozens of men' says she was 'assaulted by HIV-positive suspect'

PC Jake Cummings, 25, has been charged with rape, stalking, controlling and coercive behaviour and voyeurism

Domestic abuser who bugged girlfriend's home and climbed drainpipe to watch her through window jailed

A health worker carries medication to be given to a man suffering from mpox at the Kamituga General Hospital in South Kivu, Democratic Republic of the Congo

First 100,000 doses of mpox vaccine reach Democratic Republic of Congo

File photo of a Royal Navy Merlin MK4 Commando Helicopter

One dead after Royal Navy helicopter ditches in English Channel during night-time training exercise

BRITAIN-MUSIC-OASIS

Ticketmaster to be investigated by watchdog over Oasis ticket sales

Michel Barnier speaks during a campaign rally in Paris

Former Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier named as France’s new prime minister

Rebecca Cheptegei, competes at the Discovery 10km road race in Kapchorwa, Uganda

Ugandan Olympic athlete dies after being set on fire by boyfriend

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General CQ Brown speaks during a press briefing with Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, left, at the Pentagon in Washington, US

Pentagon leaders head to Germany for latest talks on Ukraine military aid

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover onboard the RNLI Dungeness Lifeboat following Tuesday's incident in the Channel

Britain and France need 'showdown' over Channel crossing Calais mayor says as she dubs UK 'Eldorado' for migrants

Michel Barnier has been appointed Prime Minister

Former EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier appointed French Prime Minister

Spanish couples take their newly adopted Chinese children for a walk in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square

China halts foreign adoptions for its children

Harvey Weinstein

CPS drops indecent assault case against disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein

Angela Rayner said she was "appalled" by Grenfell and said fellow Labour MP and landlord needed to fix his properties

'Homes are homes not assets': Rayner 'appalled' by Grenfell and says Labour MP Athwal 'needs to fix his properties'

Latest News

See more Latest News

A base jumper has died after plunging off a 6,000ft cliff edge in the Italian Dolomites (file photo)

Brit base jumper, 33, dies after plunging off 6,000ft cliff edge in Italian mountains

Palestinians look at a damaged car following an Israeli airstrike in Tubas, West Bank

Israeli strikes kill six in occupied West Bank

Tories force Labour U-turn over plans to scrap Winter Fuel Payment for millions of pensioners

Major Labour U-turn with MPs set to vote on scrapping Winter Fuel Payment for millions

An urgent appeal has been launched to find a 10-month-old girl who has gone missing with her father.

Urgent appeal for 10-month-old baby and her father amid 'concerns for their welfare'

Police vehicles parked in Munich near the Nazi Documentation Centre and the Israeli Consulate General in Munich, Germany

Armed man shot dead near Israeli Consulate and Nazi-era museum in Munich

Alex Chalk speaking to LBC

Domestic abusers could be released on the streets next week, former Justice Secretary Alex Chalk tells LBC
Visitors look at the North Korean side from the unification observatory in Paju, South KoreaVisitors look at the North Korean side from the unification observatory in Paju, South Korea

South Korea says North has launched more rubbish-filled balloons across border

Brandy Rickaba and her daughter Emilie pray during a candlelight vigil for students and teachers killed at Apalachee High School in Georgia, US

US school shooting suspect interviewed about online threats last year

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim gestures while speaking to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia

Malaysia says it won’t bow to demands to halt oil exploration in South China Sea

Moment drunk easyJet passenger attempts to storm cockpit mid-flight before being apprehended by passangers

Moment drunk easyJet passenger attempts to storm cockpit mid-flight before being apprehended by fellow passengers

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry has no plans to return to royal duties

Prince Harry 'won't return to royal duties unless Prince William apologises' but is willing to 'help out' if King asks
Queen Camilla Visits Bath And Wiltshire

Queen Camilla provides update on King Charles' cancer treatment during hospital visit

Harry has no plans to return to royal duties

Prince Harry has 'no interest' in returning to royal duties and plans to 'stay in US'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit