Images of 16 witnesses released in murder probe of top chef Mussie Imnetu at Notting Hill Carnival

Police have released the images of a number of people they wish to speak with. Picture: MPS

By Flaminia Luck

Detectives investigating the murder of a top chef near Notting Hill Carnival have released the images of 16 witnesses they want to speak to.

Mussie Imnetu, 41, who was visiting the UK from Dubai where he lived and worked, was found unconscious with a head injury in Queensway on the evening of August 26.

Emergency first aid was provided until Imnetu was taken to a west London hospital where he sadly died on 30 August.

Officers leading the investigation into his murder have released images of people who may have information about the attack.

They are keen to stress that "none of those pictured have done anything wrong".

On Monday, Omar Wilson, 31, was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Mussie Imnetu, 41, was found unconscious with a head injury in Queensway, at 11:22pm on Monday. Picture: The Arts Club Dubai

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our investigation has progressed at pace and a man has been charged in connection with the attack.

"However we are still very keen to hear from anyone who can help piece together Mussie’s movements between 13:00hrs when we know he left The Arts Club in Dover Street, W1, and when he arrived at Dr Power restaurant, in Queensway at 22:30hrs.

“We have images of a number of people who were in or near the Dr Power restaurant at the time of the attack.

"Are you one of the people pictured or do you recognise anyone? Did you hear or see something either before or after the attack that may help with the investigation?

“I would like to stress that none of those pictured have done anything wrong.

Imnetu has worked under chefs such as Alain Ducasse, Gordon Ramsay and Marcus Wareing and has worked in London and New York. Picture: MPS

"Perhaps they were enjoying post carnival celebrations and may not live in the area but they could hold information that is important to the investigation and I urge them to contact us.

”Anyone with information should call police on 101, message @MetCC on X or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 giving the reference 8020/26AUG.

"Please also quote the number on the photo you are providing information about.

Information can also be provided online, by visiting this dedicated appeal page.

Imnetu left The Arts Club on Dover Street shortly after 1pm on Monday. Picture: MPS

According to The Arts Club Dubai website, Mr Imnetu has worked under chefs such as Alain Ducasse, Gordon Ramsay and Marcus Wareing and has worked in London and New York.

Prior to his arrival at The Brasserie in The Arts Club Dubai, he enjoyed two spells at the sister Club in London, plus time at Oblix at The Shard and The Savoy Grill.

Mr Imnetu left The Arts Club on Dover Street - an exclusive members-only social club in Mayfair - shortly after 1pm on Monday. He was alone and wearing a blue t-shirt and black jeans.

He later bought a white baseball cap.

He arrived at Dr Power restaurant in Queensway at around 10.30pm and again, he was alone.

The restaurant was serving food from stalls outside and playing music.

The venue and surrounding area were extremely busy with people who had been to Carnival.

The force said Imnetu, who is a Swedish national, was visiting the UK on business from Dubai where he lived and worked as a chef.