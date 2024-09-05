Brit base jumper, 33, dies after plunging off 6,000ft cliff edge in Italian mountains

A base jumper has died after plunging off a 6,000ft cliff edge in the Italian Dolomites (file photo). Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A 33-year-old British base jumper has died after plunging off a 6,000ft cliff edge in the Italian Dolomites.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The man had been in a wing suit when he jumped from the cliff edge at around 10am local time on Wednesday.

He was with two other base jumpers - a Frenchman and a German - who alerted rescuers after he failed to join them at the planned landing site.

The incident is understood to have happened at Pala di San Lucano, near Belluno.

Helicopters and drones were brought out in a four-hour long search operation to find and recover the victim.

His body was found some 262ft from where he had jumped.

Read more: Boy, 14, appears in court charged with murdering 80-year-old dog walker Bhim Kohli

Read more: Police shoot dead gunman in Munich city centre after suspect opens fire close to Israeli consulate

Diego Favero, from the mountain rescue based in Agordo, told MailOnline: "It was a difficult operation and it was several hours before we were able to locate and recover the body.

"We got the call just after 10am and it was almost four by the time we finished because he had landed in an inaccessible area.

"The other base jumpers he was with raised the alarm and they gave us their Go Pro footage to help with the search.

"Locally this is the second in a month but across the region there have been four deaths from base jumping this summer alone."

A police spokesman in Belluno said: "I can confirm a 33-year-old British man has died in a base jumping incident on Wednesday morning.

"His body was recovered by the mountain rescue teams and a prosecutor is investigating, with the two people he was with being questioned."