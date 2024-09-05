Breaking News

Police operation underway in Munich city centre after shots fired outside Nazi-era museum

By Danielle de Wolfe

A major police operation is underway in Munich after a shooter opened fire outside a Nazi-era museum in the city centre.

The incident saw shots fired outside the Nazi Documentation Centre on Thursday morning, with a volley of gunfire ringing out attempted to neutralize the shooter.

Munich police confirmed a large-scale operation was underway in the Briennerstrasse and Karolinenplatz area of the city.

Initial reports suggested the shots had been fired in front of the Israeli Consulate General, located a short distance from the scene.

The shooting coincides with a particularly sensitive date - the anniversary of the 1972 Munich Olympics attack.

Police have now set up a perimeter, with a police helicopter deployed.

German authorities have confirmed a single shooter has been shot by armed officers at the scene and are yet to provide an update on the shooter's condition.

NS Documentation Centre in the Kunstareal Munich, Munich, Bavaria, Germany. Picture: Alamy

It remains unclear whether anyone else was harmed in the incident, with police

Munich police said on X: "A major operation is currently underway in the area of ​​Briennerstrasse and Karolinenplatz. We have numerous emergency personnel on site. Further information will follow on this channel.

"Many emergency services are on their way to the site of operations in the area of ​​the NS Documentation Center. To ensure that they can work without hindrance, we ask that you avoid this area as much as possible."

"We receive comments containing speculation and misinformation. The best way you can help us is to refrain from doing this and sharing rumors.

"Our colleagues are working at full speed, as soon as we have more confirmed information, we will publish it here. #muc0509"

"The helicopter in the air is on the move in connection with the operation at the NS Documentation Center. With this tool we get a better overview of the current situation from the air."

The police added: "There are currently no indications of any other suspects in connection with the operation. Many forces are on site at the incident site and are clarifying the situation. Further information will follow."

"Due to the current operational situation, we have increased police presence in the city area. However, we have no information about other locations or other suspects."

This is a developing story.