Wembley Stadium arch won't be lit in Israeli flag colours says FA ahead of England friendly

It is thought to be 'unlikely' that the FA will light up the Wembley arch in the colours of the Israel flag. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

The Football Association has announced that the Wembley Stadium arch will not be lit in the colours of the Israeli flag ahead of England's international clash with Australia.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Players from both sides will now wear black armbands during the friendly, with flags and kits from non-competing nations - including Israel, banned.

There will also be a period of silence held before kick-off, the FA added.

In a statement, the FA said it will "remember the innocent victims of the devastating events in Israel and Palestine" during match proceedings.

"Our thoughts are with them, and their families and friends in England and Australia and with all the communities who are affected by this ongoing conflict. We stand for humanity and an end to the death, violence, fear and suffering."

It comes after the government wrote a letter encouraging governing bodies in sport to ‘appropriately’ mark the attacks in Israel.

Keir Starmer answers query on whether it's an offence to wave Palestinian flag in Jewish areas

A message of ‘peace and unity’ was initially slated to be conveyed before England face Australia in a friendly on Friday.

Last year the FA lit the arch in the blue and yellow colours of the Ukraine flag in solidarity with the country after it was invaded by Russia.

Sir Keir Starmer has said he believed the Wembley arch should be illuminated in the colours of the Israeli flag following attacks by Hamas.

Read more: Kate and William join King Charles in expressing 'profound distress' at Hamas' 'terrorist attack' on Israel

Read more: Devastated father tearfully says the death of his daughter, 8, at the hands of Hamas is a ‘blessing’

Sir Keir told LBC: “I do think they should be on the arch because I think the message has to go out that we stand with Israel, the UK stands with Israel, and that is a manifestation of that support.”

The official confirmation comes as Australia are scheduled to play Palestine as part of their road to World Cup qualification on November 21.

Last year the FA lit the arch in the blue and yellow colours of the Ukraine flag in solidarity with the country after it was invaded by Russia. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Palestine's national team withdrew from a tournament in Malaysia this week, which was set to serve as a warm-up for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The letter from the government to sporting bodies read: “In the light of the attacks in Israel on behalf of the secretary of state we would encourage you to mark the events in line with previous events where sport has come together.”

It comes as Lord Triesman, the first independent FA chairman, became the second ex-FA chairman to condemn the slow response to the attacks on Israel by the sporting body.

A Jewish peer and former government minister, Lord Triesman accused the sport’s leaders of pandering to “wealthy Middle East states”.

Fifa and Uefa are both yet to respond to requests as to whether tributes will take place at matches over the coming weeks.