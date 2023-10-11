Kate and William join King Charles in expressing 'profound distress' at Hamas' 'terrorist attack' on Israel

King Charles, Prince William and Kate have put out statements on Hamas' attack. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

The Prince and Princess of Wales have said they are 'profoundly distressed' by Hamas' "terrorist attack" on Israel in a new statement.

A statement posted on behalf of Prince William and Kate said the couple "utterly condemn" the "appalling terrorist attack upon Israel".

"As Israel exercises its right of self defence, all Israelis and Palestinians will continue to be stalked by grief, fear and anger in the time to come.

"Their Royal Highnesses hold all the victims, their families and their friends in their hearts and minds."

It comes after King Charles said he was "appalled" by the "barbaric acts of terrorism" in Israel, after it was confirmed that more than 1,200 Israelis had died following a rampage by Hamas.

Both the King and the Prince and Princess of Wales labelled Hamas' actions terrorism. Picture: Alamy

The monarch has asked to be "actively updated" following attacks which saw Israel hit back, killing hundreds in Gaza.

It comes as hundreds of thousands of Israeli army reservists gathered near the Gaza border in preparation for an expected ground attack.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "This is a situation His Majesty is extremely concerned about and he has asked to be kept actively updated.

"His thoughts and prayers are with all of those suffering, particularly those who have lost loved ones, but also those actively involved as we speak."

The monarch has asked to be "actively updated" following attacks which saw Israel hit back, killing hundreds in Gaza. Picture: LBC / Alamy

He added: "His Majesty is appalled by and condemns the barbaric acts of terrorism in Israel."

His comments come as Israel reels from what is thought to be the worst loss of Jewish life in a single day since the Holocaust.

Its leaders have vowed to remove Hamas' capability to attack its citizens and is expected to being a ground invasion after pummelling the Gaza strip with air attacks.

Israel has called up some 300,000 soldiers to fight, using its extensive system of part-time reserve soldiers to bolster its regular ranks.

Hamas captured dozens of hostages as its terrorists rampaged in southern Israel, massacring towns, and it has threatened to execute them in retaliation for strikes on the strip.

But the Israeli forces have been undeterred, with Jonathan Conricus, a spokesman for the IDF, said the military is preparing "to execute the mission we have been given by the Israeli government… to make sure that Hamas, at the end of this war, won't have any military capabilities by which they can threaten or kill Israeli civilians".

Ahead of Charles' comments, foreign secretary James Cleverly travelled to Israel.

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said he was there to "demonstrate the UK's unwavering solidarity with the Israeli people following Hamas's terrorist attacks".