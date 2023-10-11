Kate and William join King Charles in expressing 'profound distress' at Hamas' 'terrorist attack' on Israel

11 October 2023, 22:57 | Updated: 12 October 2023, 00:17

King Charles, Prince William and Kate have put out statements on Hamas' attack
King Charles, Prince William and Kate have put out statements on Hamas' attack. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

The Prince and Princess of Wales have said they are 'profoundly distressed' by Hamas' "terrorist attack" on Israel in a new statement.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A statement posted on behalf of Prince William and Kate said the couple "utterly condemn" the "appalling terrorist attack upon Israel".

"As Israel exercises its right of self defence, all Israelis and Palestinians will continue to be stalked by grief, fear and anger in the time to come.

"Their Royal Highnesses hold all the victims, their families and their friends in their hearts and minds."

It comes after King Charles said he was "appalled" by the "barbaric acts of terrorism" in Israel, after it was confirmed that more than 1,200 Israelis had died following a rampage by Hamas.

Both the King and the Prince and Princess of Wales labelled Hamas' actions terrorism
Both the King and the Prince and Princess of Wales labelled Hamas' actions terrorism. Picture: Alamy

The monarch has asked to be "actively updated" following attacks which saw Israel hit back, killing hundreds in Gaza.

It comes as hundreds of thousands of Israeli army reservists gathered near the Gaza border in preparation for an expected ground attack.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "This is a situation His Majesty is extremely concerned about and he has asked to be kept actively updated.

"His thoughts and prayers are with all of those suffering, particularly those who have lost loved ones, but also those actively involved as we speak."

The monarch has asked to be "actively updated" following attacks which saw Israel hit back, killing hundreds in Gaza.
The monarch has asked to be "actively updated" following attacks which saw Israel hit back, killing hundreds in Gaza. Picture: LBC / Alamy

He added: "His Majesty is appalled by and condemns the barbaric acts of terrorism in Israel."

His comments come as Israel reels from what is thought to be the worst loss of Jewish life in a single day since the Holocaust.

Its leaders have vowed to remove Hamas' capability to attack its citizens and is expected to being a ground invasion after pummelling the Gaza strip with air attacks.

Israel has called up some 300,000 soldiers to fight, using its extensive system of part-time reserve soldiers to bolster its regular ranks.

Read more: British-Israeli female soldier heads to Israel to fight after 'friends murdered and missing' in Hamas attack

Read more: Gaza will become a 'tent city': Israel masses 300,000 troops for invasion as it issues chilling warning to Hamas

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "This is a situation His Majesty is extremely concerned about and he has asked to be kept actively updated. (Image: Alamy - Israeli artillery fire shells near the border with Gaza)
A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "This is a situation His Majesty is extremely concerned about and he has asked to be kept actively updated. (Image: Alamy - Israeli artillery fire shells near the border with Gaza). Picture: LBC / Alamy

Hamas captured dozens of hostages as its terrorists rampaged in southern Israel, massacring towns, and it has threatened to execute them in retaliation for strikes on the strip.

But the Israeli forces have been undeterred, with Jonathan Conricus, a spokesman for the IDF, said the military is preparing "to execute the mission we have been given by the Israeli government… to make sure that Hamas, at the end of this war, won't have any military capabilities by which they can threaten or kill Israeli civilians".

Ahead of Charles' comments, foreign secretary James Cleverly travelled to Israel.

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said he was there to "demonstrate the UK's unwavering solidarity with the Israeli people following Hamas's terrorist attacks".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that Hamas 'raped our women and beheaded our soldiers'

Besieged Gaza runs out of power as Israeli PM says Hamas 'beheaded soldiers and raped our women'

Israel Palestinians

Netanyahu says Israel will ‘crush and destroy’ Hamas

United States Isreal Palestinians

Biden calls Hamas attacks the ‘deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust’

Kim Damti has died, her family has confirmed

Irish-Israeli woman, 22, missing after Hamas attack on music festival confirmed dead

The US is in talks with Israel, the UN and Egypt to allow some humanitarian aid into Gaza

Gaza runs out of electricity as United States in talks with Israel and UN to allow aid in and residents out

‘I’m going to cut your head off’, Hamas supporter tells British shop worker days after militant massacre in Israel

‘I’m going to cut your head off’, Hamas supporter tells British shop worker days after Israel attacks

Prisons in England and Wales are nearing their capacity

Rapists and burglars to be 'spared jail' after judges told 'prisons are full'

A BA flight has turned around

Airlines suspend flights from UK to Tel Aviv after plane turns back in Hamas barrage

Financial Markets Wall Street Birkenstock IPO

Birkenstock stumbles in US stock market debut

Rebekah Vardy has applied to trademark 'Wagatha'

Rebekah Vardy trademarks 'Wagatha' in 'two fingers' to Coleen Rooney after losing libel bid

The fire is believed to have destroyed over 1,000 vehicles.

Flights resume at Luton Airport after huge blaze tears through car park but thousands of passengers still affected

Earl Spencer

Charles Spencer, brother of Princess Diana, to release book on boarding school

Self-proclaimed danger tourist 'Lord Miles' has announced his intention to visit Israel amid the ongoing conflict with Gaza - just days after being released by the Taliban following 8 months in captivity.

British danger tourist 'Lord Miles' released by Taliban captors - as he announces intention to 'pop down' to war-torn Israel
Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City

Israeli strikes demolish Gaza neighbourhoods as power plant runs out of fuel

Russia Ukraine War

Zelensky seeks Nato support in war against Russia

Sweden Environment

Greta Thunberg fined again for a climate protest in Sweden

Latest News

See more Latest News

There are two synagogues in Watling Street: Radlett Reform Synagogue and Radlett United Synagogue.

Armed police step up patrols after man 'spotted carrying weapon near synagogue'

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky, left, and Belgium’s prime minister Alexander De Croo

Belgium’s PM says country supports ban on Russian diamonds as part of sanctions

France Mona Lisa

Scientists pry new secrets from Leonardo’s Mona Lisa

Israel has deployed soldiers to its north

Israel urges people in its north to find shelter after mistaken 'hostile aircraft' alert

King Charles "appalled" by "barbaric acts of terrorism" in Israel following Hamas attacks

King Charles "appalled" by "barbaric acts of terrorism" in Israel following Hamas attacks

Jake Marlowe

Devastated family confirms British man Jake Marlowe has died in Israel after Hamas massacre
Mexico Tropical Weather

Hurricane Lidia dissipates after hitting land at Mexico’s Puerto Vallarta

Cleverly was forced to run for cover amid fears of a Hamas rocket attack

Foreign secretary James Cleverly forced to run for cover after Hamas rocket alarms set off in Israel
A BA flight has turned around

British Airways suspends all flights to Tel Aviv after flight turns back amid Hamas airstrikes
Israel Palestinians

Israel forms unity government to oversee war sparked by Hamas attack

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan has spoken of her social media fears for children Archie and Lilibet

Meghan's fears for Archie and Lilibet as she admits social media worries

Kate celebrates during game of wheelchair rugby bur was "worried about her finger"

Kate suffers another hand injury weeks after damaging her fingers in trampoline accident

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson is reportedly going to help him pay for repairs to the royal lodge

Fergie 'to bankroll Prince Andrew’s efforts to stay in Royal Lodge'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tom and caller

'Our family is there': Mother shares heartbreaking experience of being a British Jew during Israel-Hamas conflict
Distraught caller on Israel-Gaza conflict.

'This is a war against Hamas!': Distraught caller wants Israel and Palestine to take down the 'enemy' together
JOB on starmer speech

Keir Starmer is using 'working class as the opposite of having a sense of entitlement', notes James O'Brien
JOB on HS2 promises

James O'Brien criticises Rishi Sunak's watering down of 'illustrative' Network North projects funded by HS2 cut
'This is not a good time for antisemitism’: Dame Margaret Hodge worried by antisemitism across the UK after Hamas attack

'This is not a good time for anti-Semitism’: Dame Margaret Hodge worried by Jewish discrimination after Hamas attack
Shelagh and Alicia Kearns

Head of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee expresses concern over Israeli 'siege of Gaza'
Sadiq Khan and James O'Brien

Sadiq Khan declares there is 'no place for anti-Semitism' in London as kosher restaurant in Golders Green attacked
Nick and Professor

'Wiping out Gaza will not result in peace': Leader of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign airs concerns for the future of the Israel-Palestine conflict
A caller in Israel gave her account of events.

‘It's never happened before, it’s terrifying’: Tel Aviv caller gives first-hand account of Hamas airstrikes in Israel
Rishi Sunak speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Rishi Sunak wants to be the 'change candidate' - but will voters buy it?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit