Concert for Ukraine: Chancellor announces VAT on tickets to be donated to charity

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has scrapped VAT on tickets for Concert for Ukraine. Picture: LBC

By Sophie Barnett

The Chancellor Rishi Sunak has exclusively told LBC the Government will donate money raised through VAT on tickets for Tuesday's star-studded Concert for Ukraine to the Disasters Emergency Committee Appeal.

Mr Sunak told LBC's Iain Dale during Ring Rishi that the concert "sounds fantastic", adding it was a "great lineup".

"Thank you to Global for organising this," the Chancellor said.

"All the VAT that is paid on these tickets, we will make sure it is donated back to the charitable causes."

The concert takes place at the Resorts World Arena, Birmingham, on March 29. Tickets go on sale at www.theticketfactory.com on Tuesday March 22 from 12pm.

As announced last week, ITV, STV and Livewire Pictures are joining forces with the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) and the Media & Entertainment group Global to bring together names from the world of music for a unique event spreading a message of hope and support, which will also raise funds for the ongoing DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

The live show will broadcast across ITV, STV, ITV Hub and STV Player and is produced by Livewire Pictures.

Global will be broadcasting live from backstage at the concert on the night with a show across the Heart and Capital networks – the first simulcast for an event of such importance.

The two-hour show will feature key performance moments, interviews and backstage atmosphere from the artists performing as well as detail on how listeners can donate to the DEC appeal.

Global, the Media & Entertainment Group, is joining as media partner, and Marks & Spencer will be headline sponsors for the broadcast.

Speaking about the event Nile Rodgers said: "In times of trouble you can always count on great musical artists to come together to help bring focus on what really matters.

"At this moment in time nothing is more important than showing the people affected by conflict in Ukraine that west and with them, that we are family.

"I’m therefore delighted to be joining Ed Sheeran, Camilla Cabello and all the wonderful artists coming together to make this a success. As we say in our song Everybody Dance, ‘Music never lets you down.’"

While The Kingdom Choir added: "We stand with all those who are fleeing their homes to escape conflict in Ukraine. As a gospel choir we sing of love and pray for peace throughout the world. As Dr Martin Luther King Jr said 'injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere'.

"All people of Ukraine deserve to be free from threat and danger."

Tom Odell said: "Like so many people, I’ve been devastated to see the events unfolding in Ukraine. With this in mind, I’m honoured to be a part of ITV’s Ukraine fundraising special, raising money and awareness for the people that need it the most."

All sponsorship and advertising revenue generated from the broadcast of the event (primetime across both linear and simulcast), which is expected to raise over £3 million, will also be donated by ITV to the DEC appeal.

The broadcast will combine emotive music performances with short films recognising the ongoing relief efforts and the plight faced by people affected by the conflict in Ukraine.

Viewers will be able to donate money to the cause throughout the evening.

Who's on the Concert For Ukraine line-up?

Snow Patrol

Ed Sheeran

Camila Cabello

Emeli Sandé

Gregory Porter

Manic Street Preachers

Becky Hill

Nile Rodgers & Chic

Tom Odell

The Kingdom Choir

More announcements to come...

How To Donate