Constance Marten: New pictures of missing couple and baby as Met offer £10k reward for information

By Chris Samuel

The Metropolitan Police have released new images of a missing couple and their baby after the force offered a £10,000 reward for information that leads to them being found.

Investigators say they're "extremely concerned" about Constance Marten, 35, and Mark Gordon, 48, who went missing after their car broke down in Bolton on January 5.

The force say the couple's newborn has been exposed to sub-zero temperatures for almost a month and the pair were "constantly moving and awake for at least a few days" after the birth.

The new images show Ms Marten and Mr Gordon on the evening of Saturday 8 January.

It shows them walking near Brick Lane, in east London at around 11.45pm where they dispensed with a pushchair.

They then get a taxi cab to Haringey, in north London. From there, they took a second taxi just before 1.30am on Sunday morning.

After that they were captured on CCTV being dropped off outside the port in Newhaven, East Sussex just before 5am on Sunday morning.

One of the new images is a still image from CCTV of the couple near Brick Lane, east London. Picture: Met Police

The couple were carrying bags containing sleeping bags, pillows, and a two-person tent, bought from Argos the evening before.

They then walked to where the A259 crosses over the B2109 and were last spotted sheltering from the rain under the overpass at about 6am.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford, who is leading the investigation, said: “We continue to be extremely concerned about the health and wellbeing of the newborn baby, which has had no medical care and has been on the move, and possibly exposed to sub-zero temperatures, for almost a month now.

"We’re also concerned for the welfare of Constance and Mark, because our enquiries suggest that they were constantly moving and awake for at least a few days – which must be especially draining on someone who had recently given birth with no medical attention.

The couple were spotted in Newhaven, east Sussex. Picture: Met Police

“Finding the baby is our top priority and we are now offering a £10,000 reward to anyone who provides information which leads to them being found."

"Maybe you have been reluctant to come forward before, for whatever reason, with key information to help us find the family. It does not matter why you did not speak to us earlier, what matters is doing the right thing now for the good of a vulnerable newborn baby."

“Maybe you saw them wandering the streets? Perhaps they asked you for directions? Maybe they got into your taxi, or they came into your establishment to buy food and drink?

"Please contact us with any information you have, because every single bit of information we get will assist us with finding them. I’d like to stress that if you have taken cash to provide a service to the family, whether that’s giving them a lift, accommodation or something else, that you are not in any sort of trouble, we just need to hear from you.

“We have no evidence to suggest that they boarded a ferry in Newhaven, and we still strongly believe that they remain here in the UK – although they could be anywhere.

"Our enquiries also establish that the baby was alive and with them when they got the taxi to Newhaven.

Ms Marten and Mr Gordon in east London. Picture: Met Police

“We know they were still in possession of camping equipment on Sunday, 8 January and so I’d encourage people to remain vigilant and keep a look out for a blue tent.

"Please keep your eyes peeled, especially while you are out and about in waste ground or beauty spots, or while you’re walking the dog, and report any information to us.”

He added that police are "extremely concerned" as the days are passing, and noted the "sporadic" nature of the couple's movements between Manchester, Liverpool, Essex, London and New Haven in the space of three days.

“They should never fear coming forward", the Detective Superintendent continued. "This is all about the baby receiving the medical treatment that they deserve.”

The pair have been missing since early January. Picture: Met Police

"I don't believe the couple intentionally want to harm that baby", he said.

He explained that police have to keep an “open mind” that somebody could be supporting them because of the "substantial amount of cash" they have used to make the various taxi journeys.

In a direct appeal to taxi drivers across the UK, he added that they need to be “observant” of who is in the back.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford said the family are being supported by the police, and that the case is "very distressing" to all involved.

Anyone who has information on the family’s whereabouts should call police on 020 7175 0785.

Alternatively, information can be reported 100 per cent anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. They never ask for personal details and they do not trace your device.

Constance Marten missing - timeline

Jan 5 - police called to car fire on hard shoulder of M61 but occupants had fled, most of their belongings destroyed in blaze. Police established Constance had recently given birth and a missing persons inquiry was launched

Jan 6 - Couple travelled to Liverpool then onwards to Harwich via a taxi at around 3.30am

Jan 7 - Constance, the baby and Mark Gordon spotted in Harwich by a member of the public at around 9am. Further sighing in Colchester

Jan 7 - The couple took a taxi from East Ham to Whitechapel Road, arriving at 6.14pm. Mark goes into Argos on Whitechapel road and buys a two-man tent, sleeping bags and pillows.

Jan 7 They go to Flower and Dean walk near Brick Lane where they dump several items including the pushchair, before getting a taxi to Haringey

Jan 8 - at 1.24am they take a taxi from Allison Road Haringey to Newhaven, arriving at the port at 4.56am - this is the last official sighting of the family