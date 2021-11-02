Boris Johnson holds press conference after mixed start to Cop26

2 November 2021, 16:48 | Updated: 2 November 2021, 17:29

By Will Taylor

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on the second day of Cop26.

The PM has had a mixed start to the UN climate talks in Glasgow, which he hopes will see world leaders commit to net zero by 2050 and limit the global temperature rise to 1.5C.

Countries including Brazil, where chunks of the Amazon have been cut down, have committed to ending and reversing deforestation by 2030.

But day one, on Monday, saw India's prime minister Narendra Modi only pledge to go net zero by 2070.

Watch the press conference live above from 5pm.

Read more: COP26: Dozens of countries sign up to slash methane emissions

Read more: Jeff Bezos tells COP26 trip to space made him realise how 'fragile' planet is

More than 100 countries have signed up to a pledge to slash methane emissions - a major driver in climate change - by 30% by the end of the decade.

Prince Charles said it is time to implement "systemic shifts" in the world economy to reward environmental protection in a speech to world leaders.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos told the summit his recent flight to space made him realise how "fragile" the world is, as he pledged 2 billion dollars (£1.47 billion) for land restoration in Africa.

Actor and environmental campaigner Leonardo DiCaprio has caused a stir making a surprise appearance in Glasgow.

