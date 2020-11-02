Live

Coronavirus UK: PM to face MPs over second lockdown plans - live

2 November 2020, 10:17

Police on patrol. The PM is due to face MPs later
Police on patrol. The PM is due to face MPs later. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Boris Johnson is to face MPs this afternoon where he will formally outline his plans for a second lockdown after announcing them to the nation on Saturday.

The Prime Minister will address the Commons at around 3.30pm today.

He is expected to warn coronavirus deaths over the winter could be twice as high as during the first wave of the pandemic.

Follow Boris Johnson's live address to the Commons on lockdown at the top of the page from 3.30pm and the latest reaction live below

Read more: No alternative to lockdown, PM to declare

Read more: PM faces Tory rebellion over lockdown

Read more: Ashworth - 2nd lockdown should have come sooner

