Coronavirus UK: PM to face MPs over second lockdown plans - live
2 November 2020, 10:17
Boris Johnson is to face MPs this afternoon where he will formally outline his plans for a second lockdown after announcing them to the nation on Saturday.
The Prime Minister will address the Commons at around 3.30pm today.
He is expected to warn coronavirus deaths over the winter could be twice as high as during the first wave of the pandemic.
