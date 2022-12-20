Couple's Lapland engagement 'ruined' after baggage chaos at Heathrow

The proposal was ruined due to baggage chaos at Heathrow. Picture: Sharon

By Chris Samuel

A couple heading to Lapland to tie the knot said their engagement was ruined after Heathrow lost their bags.

Sharon and her boyfriend Vanness flew to Lapland on December 13 on Finnish carrier Finnair.

But having travelled to the region to pop the question, Vanness' dreams of a fairytale proposal were dashed when the pair were left without their luggage.

They contained warm clothes for the trip and medication.

Sharon and Vanness received repeated notifications to go back to the airport and collect their things, only to find that the bags hadn't appeared.

Sharon said staff kept blaming the problems on Heathrow.

The Lapland proposal. Picture: Sharon

Speaking to LBC's Rachael Venables, Sharon said: "My fiancé planned this a year ago with event planners and photographers so he was expecting some nice photos from it.

"He had to wear the same clothing from the day before and nothing went as planned for him.

"He had to pull out the ring from his pocket without the ring box – it’s not a big matter but I thought ‘this is not supposed to be happening’.

She continued: "We had to use extra money to buy winter clothes - they’re not cheap.

"We’re not in summer temperatures where we can just buy t-shirts and bikinis and sort everything out.

"This is winter clothing – everything was inside the baggage."

Sharon went on to say: "It’s super stressful. I’ve travelled from Asia and this is not the usual temperature that I’ve been in and I have to go through all this…"

"The system is a mess right now."

Finnair and Heathrow airport have been contacted for comment.