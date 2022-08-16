Crown Paints 'sexist' advert triggers online backlash amid hundreds of complaints

The 'Hannah & Dave' advert forms part of Crown Paint's 'Life Stories' series. Picture: Crown Paints

By Danielle De Wolfe

Crown Paints has found itself embroiled in a misogyny and sexism row after the firm's ‘Hannah & Dave’ advert was branded “massively offensive."

The ad triggered more than 215 complaints to the Advertising Standards Watchdog (ASA), who are currently said to be considering an investigation.

The ad, which forms part of Crown’s ‘Life Stories’ series, sparked a strong online backlash and accusations of sexism and misogyny.

Recounting the story of expecting couple Hannah and Dave, the ad features a song with the lyrics: “Now the baby’s coming and they don’t know what it is. Hannah’s hoping for a girl, Dave’s just hoping that it’s his.”

Crown has since issued a formal apology, saying they appreciate "people have differing views on humour".

It comes after viewers – including comic Jenny Eclair, took to Twitter to express their outrage.

Demanding it be taken off air for the implication it "conned a man into fatherhood", Eclair notes the advert’s tone is “beyond mad”.

Hey @crownpaints get that offensive baby ad off air - what were you thinking !!!? What on earth possessed you? — Jenny Eclair (@jennyeclair) August 10, 2022

She goes on to describe how the creators had "basically... set up a scenario that implies a woman has possibly conned a man into fatherhood".

It’s a sentiment echoed by many Twitter users, including author and podcast host Daisy Buchanan, who adds: "I honestly thought it was me being mad".

Other users have since labelled the ad “seriously bad advert” and an example of “everyday sexism”.

The stylised ad sees a group, dressed in matching pastel tones, recount the story of expecting couple Hannah and Dave through the medium of song.

Describing how they met four years previously at an illegal rave, the lyrics can be heard playing as the couple paint their nursery.

In an official statement, a spokeswoman for Darwen-based brand said the series of adverts were "intended to be a humorous celebration of special life moments that prompt people to paint their homes, in this case focusing on Hannah and Dave, a happy couple expecting a baby together".

“We apologise if any of the lyrics have caused offence," continues the official Crown spokesperson.

Despite both the apology and backlash, the advert remains live.