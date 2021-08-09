Food bloggers call for 'curry' to be 'cancelled' amid 'British colonialism' claims

9 August 2021, 11:17

The row came after a video emerged on Instagram
The row came after a video emerged on Instagram. Picture: Alamy
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

South Asian-American food bloggers are calling on people to cancel the word curry because of the term's relationship with British colonialism.

Earlier this year, food blogger Chaheti Bansal, 27, posted an Instagram video calling on people to "cancel the word curry".

In the latest fallout since the increased scrutiny over the country's imperial history, critics say the word curry is too often used to lump very distinct foods from different regions together.

Speaking to NBC News, she added: "Curry shouldn't be all that you think about when you think about South Asian food."

In the clip, which has been viewed more than 3.6 million times, she says the term has long been misused by foreigners to describe any dish made on the Asian subcontinent.

"There's a saying that the food in India changes every 100km and yet we're still using this umbrella term popularised by white people who couldn't be bothered to learn the actual names of our dishes," the Californian food blogger claims.

"But we can still unlearn."

