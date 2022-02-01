Girl, 2, found dead in garden after going missing from East London home

1 February 2022, 13:20 | Updated: 1 February 2022, 13:30

The child went missing from her home in Reede Road, Dagenham
The child went missing from her home in Reede Road, Dagenham. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A two-year-old girl who went missing from her East London home has been found dead in a garden.

The child, who has not been identified, was first reported missing on Saturday afternoon but she was discovered after a police search.

"The girl was found unresponsive in the garden. Despite the efforts of paramedics, she was pronounced dead at the scene," a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police told MyLondon.

"The death is being treated as unexplained."

An investigation has been launched and the toddler's next of kin has been informed.

It has not been confirmed if the garden is part of the home she disappeared from, in Reede Road, Dagenham.

