'Danger to life': Yellow weather warning issued as month's worth of rain expected in two days bringing flood risks

The Met Office has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain across much of the UK. Picture: Alamy

By EJ Ward

Heavy rain warnings have been issued across much of southern Britain, with little respite expected through Thursday and Friday, according to the Met Office.

A yellow weather warning is in place until late Thursday evening, affecting areas from southern England to south Wales and as far north as the West Midlands.

The forecast warns of periods of heavy rain across these regions, with a risk of flooding, while patchy rain is expected in the northeast.

While southern regions will face rainfall, other parts of the country will enjoy dry and bright conditions. However, humidity will be high for many, and windy weather is expected in eastern areas.

By evening, the rain may clear briefly in the southwest but is expected to return with a potential for thunderstorms. Rain will clear the southeast later.

Another yellow warning is set for Friday, covering much of the same regions in England and southeast Wales.

There's an increasing risk of travel disruption in southern areas today as periods of heavy rain turn persistent in places 🌧️



If you have a journey planned, be aware of possible flooding, especially later in the day ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/Ms2kHsC5Cp — Met Office (@metoffice) September 5, 2024

The Met Office warns of possible travel disruptions, localised flooding, and even the risk of some communities being cut off by deep floodwaters causing danger to life.

There is also a chance of power cuts due to the adverse conditions.

Commuters and motorists are warned to expect spray and sudden flooding, leading to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

Despite the wet weather in southern regions, northern England, Northern Ireland, and Scotland are forecasted to have fine, dry, and sunny weather until the weekend, though the far northwest could see some rain.

Met Office meteorologist Clare Nasir highlighted the potential for heavy downpours, with some areas possibly receiving up to 100mm of rain over a 48-hour period.

High temperatures are expected in parts of western and central Scotland on Friday, reaching up to 25°C or 26°C.

The weekend is forecast to remain unsettled, with further rain in the south turning into scattered showers and brighter spells by Sunday.

South Western Railway has announced reduced-speed train services between Axminster and Honiton in Devon due to predicted rainfall and the risks posed by a previous landslip at Honiton Tunnel.

Neither the Environment Agency in England nor Natural Resources Wales has issued any flood alerts or warning