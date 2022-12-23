Mother faces jail after her 'out of control' husky mauled her three-month-old daughter to death

23 December 2022, 18:23

Baby Kyra's father Vince King, 54, denied the charge
Baby Kyra's father Vince King, 54, denied the charge. Picture: Facebook

By Adam Solomons

The owner of a sled husky faces jail after admitting she was in charge of the dangerous dog which mauled her own three-month-old daughter to death.

Karen Alcock, 41, today pled guilty to being responsible for a dog which was out of control causing injury resulting in death.

Baby Kyra's father Vince King, 54, denied the same charge at Lincoln Crown Court.

Kyra Leanne King was killed on March 6 near beauty spot Ostler's Plantation, Lincolnshire.

Ostler’s Plantation was the site of the vicious attack
Ostler’s Plantation was the site of the vicious attack. Picture: Creative Commons

She suffered fatal injuries to her head and neck after husky Blizzard attacked her.

Alcock will be sentenced next year. King's trial will begin in June.

The parents were charged early last month.

Judge Simon Hirst said: "Miss Alcock you've pleaded guilty and taken responsibility for what's happened and that will stand you in really good stead with the court when it's your sentence time.

"Mr King, you wish to have a trial as is your right.

"Given that your defence is effectively this is nothing to do with you, it's all to do with Miss Alcock, I'm afraid Miss Alcock will have to wait till the trial to be sentenced.

"In both your cases I enlarge [sic] your bail as it is at the moment."

Lead investigator DC Craig Davey said in November: “This has been a profoundly sad investigation for everyone involved in understanding the circumstances around baby Kyra’s death.

"We have kept an open mind throughout this investigation, which has been lengthy and thorough and involved specialist forensic experts and officers from our Protecting Vulnerable People unit.

"We have now brought charges against two people, and will continue to work with the CPS as the case makes its way through the justice system.”

