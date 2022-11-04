Parents charged after three-month-old baby girl mauled to death by a husky at beauty spot

Ostler’s Plantation forest, near Woodhall Spa. Picture: social media

By Stephen Rigley

A mother and father have been charged after their three-month-old daughter was mauled to death by a husky.

Kyra Leanne King was attacked by the dog at a forest in Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire, in March.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, she was pronounced dead at the scene after sustaining horrific injuries to the neck and head.

Her parents Karen Alcock, 41, and Vince King, 54, from Lincoln, have now been charged in connection with their daughter's death.

They will appear before Boston magistrates next week accused of being in charge of a dog which was out of control causing injury resulting in death.

Lincolnshire Police said the dog which carried out the attack has been kept in isolation at secure kennels but officers will now seek an order for it to be destroyed.

Lead investigator DC Craig Davey, said: “This has been a profoundly sad investigation for everyone involved in understanding the circumstances around baby Kyra’s death.

"We have kept an open mind throughout this investigation, which has been lengthy and thorough and involved specialist forensic experts and officers from our Protecting Vulnerable People unit.

"We have now brought charges against two people, and will continue to work with the CPS as the case makes its way through the justice system.”