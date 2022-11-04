Human remains found at cemetery identified as wealthy London pensioner who went missing more than a year ago

Police launched a murder investigation. Picture: Met Police/Google Maps

By Will Taylor

Human remains found at a churchyard in North London have been identified as a woman who went missing more than a year ago.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Norma Girolami, 70, of Highgate, went missing on August 19 2021 and a murder investigation was started.

She had travelled to Leigh-on-Sea, where she enjoyed visiting, by taking the train from Barking and returning to London later in the day.

However, all communication from Ms Girolami stopped in the evening. Her body was found at St Katherine's church in Friern Barnet Lane.

Read more: Three people stabbed after 'group fight in the street' near London tube station

Her remains have been found weeks after a £20,000 reward for information was posted by police. A man had been charged with her murder and is due to go on trial next year.

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Blackburn, of the Metropolitan Police, said: "Despite accepting that Norma was no longer alive, I know that her family are deeply affected by the news that her remains have been found. Our thoughts are very much with them.

Norma's remains were found in a churchyard. Picture: Metropolitan Police

"My team has spent more than a year searching for Norma and there is a sense of relief that we have found her remains which will undergo forensic examination in due course.

"Despite this discovery, I would still be very keen to hear from anyone who knew Norma, either in London or at Leigh on Sea who can provide information on anything that was happening in her life in August last year.

"I am also appealing for anyone who saw any activity around the Churchyard in Friern Barnet Lane, N20 between August and October last year.

"Norma's family and friends have endured a year of not knowing what had happened to her and our investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information, no matter how small a detail it may seem, please do get in touch."

She would travel to Brent Cross to shop regularly and used public transport to get there.

Ms Girolami was also a member at Archway Leisure Centre.

Anyone with information about what happened to her can contact police on 101, tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.